Are you afraid to die? If you are, then welcome to the club.
Most people fear death. It’s normal to do so. Some say it is our greatest fear. Others say it is a matter of age. The older you get, the more reconciled you are to the inevitability of dying. You are not as fearful as you once were.
When I was younger, I was sometimes flippant about dying. I remember saying, “At 75, I realize I have lived half of my life already.” But people seemed only slightly amused at my presumption that I would live to be 150.
Sometimes I would get a laugh by quipping, “The average of death is one per person.” And you could always get a laugh by telling the story of the preacher who said to his congregation, “Stand up if you want to go to heaven.” Everyone stood up except one old man.
So the preacher asked the man, “Sir, are we to understand that you do not wish to go to heaven?” To which the man replied, “Oh no sir, I do want to go to heaven; I just thought you were getting up a load to go today!”
Now, at 88, I realize every day that I am around third base and about ready to slide across home plate. Every person born into this world is going to die. I am no exception. But, like the old man in the story, I would rather not leave for heaven today.
No matter your age, in these days you cannot avoid thinking about death when across the world thousands are dying as victims of the coronavirus.
The dreadful COVID-19 is no respecter of persons. People of all ages are contracting the invisible virus. The death toll is rising as the virus spreads globally.
In the face of such a crisis, every preacher is advising the flock to have faith and resist fear. While that is a laudable message that stimulates hope, we may still recognize that fear does have its value.
Fear can motivate us to leave a lasting legacy. Fear can remind us, in the words of an old song, that “my living shall not be in vain if I can help somebody.”
Fear provokes us to reevaluate our values. We begin to see more clearly what really matters. That we cannot worship in “Easter clothes” or have an Easter egg hunt become small problems. Fear can spur us to stand up and face fear and make the most of whatever time we have left.
Fear can also prompt us to search the scriptures and find there a solid foundation for faith in the eternal life promised by Jesus.
Eternal life is a gift of God that begins here and extends beyond the grave. Here, by choosing to live in the kingdom of God, we experience an abundant life that gets even better in the life to come. Our eternal soul lives on in heaven. Where is heaven? It’s where Jesus is — and we shall have the joy of being with him there!
The writer of Hebrews gives us the good news that we can be delivered from the fear of death. Read the second chapter and rejoice in this truth: When Jesus died on the cross, he broke the power of the devil, who holds the power of death, so that he could “free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.”
When fear of death tries to get control of my mind, I tell it I am no longer its slave because my Savior’s death set me free. Am I worthy of having the Son of God die for me? No! Saint Paul explains in Romans why Jesus died: “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
And, as Paul says, while “the wages of sin is death, the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
That gift of God was authenticated by the resurrection of Jesus from the grave. And choosing to believe in the resurrection of Jesus helps us overcome the fear of death.
Are the sceptics right? Is the resurrection of Jesus a myth? Each of us must decide. Faith says Jesus was raised from the dead by the power of God. Doubt says it did not happen.
Actually it is difficult not to believe in the resurrection. To disprove the resurrection, you must explain why the tomb was empty, why the body was missing and, most of all, how his disciples overcame their fear of the Romans and began preaching the resurrection.
As Peter explained at Pentecost, “God has raised this Jesus to life, and we are all witnesses of the fact.” The resurrection of Jesus was a “fact” to the disciples. All but John believed it so strongly that they were willing to die rather than stop proclaiming this fact. Their testimony was sealed with their own blood.
Sceptics must also explain Christ’s appearances after the resurrection. People saw him. They touched him. They saw the scars in his hands and on his body. His disciples ate a breakfast that Jesus prepared for them. On one occasion, he even appeared to 500 people.
His disciples were so convinced of his resurrection that they came out of hiding; they were changed men! No longer huddling in fear for their lives, they began proclaiming Christ’s resurrection publicly. That is almost impossible to explain unless Jesus was truly alive. The evidence is overwhelmingly in favor of the resurrection.
Faith that overcomes the fear of death is found the liturgy of the Sacrament of Holy Communion. In one powerful section, the pastor says, “In remembrance of these your mighty acts in Jesus Christ, we offer ourselves in praise and thanksgiving as a holy and living sacrifice, in union with Christ’s offering for us, as we proclaim the mystery of faith.”
Then the people respond together, saying “Christ has died; Christ is risen; Christ will come again.” Every time I say those words with fellow believers, I feel faith surging in my soul! And the fear of death whimpers into the shadows again!
On this day we call Easter Sunday, millions of Christians are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus in strange new ways. Fear of the deadly coronavirus prevents us from gathering in our churches to sing together our great resurrection hymns.
We are hunkered down in our homes, victims of fear like the disciples of Jesus following his crucifixion. Fear of death caused them to hide behind locked doors. Easter reminds us that what happened to those disciples can happen to us.
While the fearful disciples were meeting, Jesus walked through those locked doors! His words to them are words we need to hear him say to us: “Jesus came and stood among them and said, ‘Peace be with you!’” (John 20:19).
Nothing helps us overcome the fear of death more that hearing our resurrected Savior whisper in our hearts, “Fear not! Peace be with you!”
Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a weekly column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.
