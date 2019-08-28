There are some gospel (Christian) songs that, to the non-Christian, might be considered offensive.
I remember as a new, young believer speaking to my boss just after my conversion. I was excited to share my decision to “follow Jesus,” but it was almost like a slap in the face when his abrupt response was to question the emphasis on the blood. Specifically references such as “flood” and “fountain.”
At that time, being so new to the faith, I didn’t have a response. Now, years later, I still struggle with explaining that concept.
Not that I don’t believe that the Messiah had to bleed and die for me. That is totally Old Testament scriptural. The Lord required sacrifices to be made on behalf of his people for forgiveness of sin.
For example, he required the blood of a lamb to be painted on the Israelites’ door posts for the angel of death to pass over those Egyptian homes. Why should it be any different for the Son he had created, whose specific purpose was to be that complete and for all time, for all people, perfect sacrifice?
We, as parents, cannot fathom a father sacrificing his son to save other people. Yet, the Lord had already given his people a sign, an example in the life of Abraham. The Lord told him to go, take his son Isaac, and make a sacrifice, a burnt offering. Abraham believed and trusted even though his son was to be the sacrifice.
Once on the mountain, Abraham was obedient to the point of binding Isaac and raising the knife to slay him. Just then the Lord provided a ram, a substitute for Isaac.
Abraham named that place “The Lord will provide,” giving the Lord credit for his provision. All along Abraham had continued to believe in the Lord’s promises regarding Isaac’s future.
The Lord doesn’t require blood sacrifices anymore. Why? The Jewish people ceased sacrificial offerings when the temple was destroyed. But most importantly, the Messiah fulfilled that requirement.
When I think about him hanging on the cross and remember the wounds from the thorny crown on his head, the lacerations on his back from being flogged, the punctures in his hands and feet and side, I can dreadfully imagine his blood flowing from those injuries. Yet, I wouldn’t describe the blood flow as a fountain or flood.
It’s a concept that the old gospel hymns include, perhaps mostly from the 1800s and early 1900s. A fountain of blood to wash away sin may be a parallel to baptism where the water symbolizes the washing away of sin and the old life, so that the person becomes new, but with the emphasis on the redemption by blood. A flood reminds me of river or creek baptisms.
However, I get too many fearful images in my mind when I consider great volumes of blood. Most are from frightening movies, like “Carrie,” where great quantities of blood are involved in horror situations. It doesn’t help me much to sing about being washed in the blood when I imagine those movie scenes.
Perhaps, when we are sharing about how the Lord sent the Messiah to die as a sacrifice in our place, we could be sensitive to the uninformed. Though “flood” and “fountain” make sense to the mature Christian, such terminology may be appalling to those unacquainted with Christian concepts.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.