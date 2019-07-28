We attended an arena football game in Columbus. It was quite entertaining, though there were some unusual aspects that confused us until we figured out what was going on.
First, my advice if you want to go to a Columbus Lions game – wear earplugs! I literally had to put my hands over my ears a couple of times, just like the children near us were doing.
Do the managers think that the patrons are hard of hearing? (There were some loud commercials, too, several that included dance routines. One routine featured Storm Troopers (ala Star Wars), which was hilarious.) Our hearing seemed to be a bit on the numb side by the time we left.
Second, expect to pay excessive amounts of cash for a hamburger.
I did not appreciate that the crowd screamed “Boooooo!’ when the opposing team – the New York Streets – came onto the field. I expected Southern hospitality, but the crowd was rude.
That team had traveled all that way to come play the Lions and were subjected to behavior that would have defined the crowds they left at home.
We sat in a section where we could see practically every detail. There were no sidelines. The 85-foot-wide field reached from edge to edge, bounded by huge plastic-coated, thick foam barriers which were over waist high.
When the players sprinted to the sidelines, they’d be blocked by the barriers, sometimes flipped over into the laps of the spectators if they were running very fast.
Yes, the spectators sit right on the edge of the field. The barriers protect them from all but airborne football players, and also protect the players from injury. Unless of course they are flung into a stout spectator.
It was amusing to watch one jolly fellow lean over the foam blocks to confer with the players or loudly express his disapproval with much animation and arm waving.
The end zones of the 50-yard field are a bit larger. Extra-point kicks go through goal posts that are suspended from the ceiling. With such short running space, it’s better not to have stationary posts that would abruptly stop the forward motion of a player.
Foam barriers also line the ends of the field, behind which the teams stand (or lean as it were).
It’s nice that the players are mostly good humored about the action on the field. There was a lot of smiling and pats on the back between the teams. It seems that arena football is a little more laid back than at college level, definitely more relaxed than pro games.
Once or twice there was a minor scuffle, but the officials on the field – and the coaches who are also wandering about on the field – curtail that action quickly.
Most of the rules are the same as for regular football, just on a half-size field with a nearly half size team (8 players). Seems like the first downs came more quickly. Probably because of the short field and the fact that punts are illegal.
The Lions didn’t have much of a challenge from the Streets. We really got into cheering and moaning. We didn’t have a dog in the fight, but the crowd’s emotions were contagious.
All in all, it was an enjoyable evening. If we go back another time, I’ll take earplugs and a full belly.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.