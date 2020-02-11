I thought that the phrase “my aching sacroiliac” was one of those archaic old-timer’s exclamations, and so did not think of it as a serious ailment.
Never having heard a complaint about pain in that joint, I wasn’t really sure that it was a “thing.” My thinking was that it’s an antiquated term that went out of use. Not so. I have one — actually two — and they’re aching!
Come to find out that Kaa the snake (in a 1967 version of the “Jungle Book” cartoon) complains of his aching sacroiliac after he falls out of a tree.
He’d been trying to squeeze and consume two of the main characters. Bagheera came to Mowgli’s rescue, walloping Kaa which caused him to release Mowgli. Then, while Kaa was occupied trying to hypnotize Bagheera, Mowgli threw his coiled rear parts out of the tree, resulting in a knot in Kaa’s tail. As he creeps off screen Kaa moans, “Oh, my aching sacroiliac…” So, I’m in good company, if a cartoon snake can be considered good company.
Through Google, I read that Huckleberry Hound exclaims, “Oh, my aching sacroiliac!” Yet despite many attempts at finding applicable Huckleberry cartoon clips, I could not find where or how he would have injured himself.
That will remain a mystery, unless someone more resourceful in their Googling can discover Huck’s situation — and inform me.
It wasn’t until I visited my GP that I got some answers. I didn’t realize exactly what was hurting until he poked and prodded and asked a lot of questions. He declared that my pain is coming from my “SI” joints.
SI, come to find, is short for sacroiliac -a joint that isn’t really a joint as you’d imagine. No ball and socket, nothing like a pivot joint in the neck that is cushioned by shock-absorbers like discs.
The SI is more like a crack where two bones come together in the pelvis. The two bones can get mis-aligned, like cogs in a wheel that get out of sync. (That’s your daily dose of biology. You can thank me later!)
So, for my SI pain, Doc prescribed a round of steroids, as well as muscle relaxers.
When there is a physical issue dealing with pain, there are many new human physiology terms to learn. I’ve been taking some classes at a local gym — stretching, balancing, strengthening my muscles in hopes to strengthen the muscles that are complaining.
There’s my “piriformis,” which screams when I get in pretzel positions, the “obliques” that are somewhere on my sides, the “adductor” and “iliotibial band” — what? As I imitate the instructor’s position, I hope that the part that I’m supposed to work is getting the proper attention.
Some day soon those ol’ sacroiliac joints have just gotta get back in line. I’m tired of keeping company with Kaa and Huck.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
