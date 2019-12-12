My husband and I celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary at the end of August. It sure is odd to think about all that time having passed. Especially since we’ve only recently started feeling “older”!
A lot happened over those many years. Seven moves through four states — sometimes we lived near family, but mostly not; both sons born in a far-away land (South Dakota); many different jobs — some unique (like working for the Buffalo Association) and some ho-hum (but only one steady career for my husband); friends made and left behind; churches joined; memories made. Feels like a Seuss book — oh, the places we’ve been!
After graduating from college in Virginia, I moved to South Dakota to be closer to my (unknown to me) future fiancé. I believe “my intended” knew after I picked up and traveled all the way from Virginia to South Dakota that I was serious about our relationship.
Around the time he graduated and took a job in South Dakota, our attachment had been less than strong. I could have stayed in Virginia and accepted a forestry position, but I gave it up for a chance on love. It took nearly 1,300 miles and three days of driving solo to get to him. I meant to be sure he knew that I was making sincere and thoughtful decisions about my relationship with him.
Even more so, it appeared that he wanted to know that I was as serious about a relationship with the Lord before he made a commitment to me. I began to go to church with him — a culture shock for this non-churched, Biblically-uninformed woman who was suddenly among peculiar people who prayed out loud, even spending Wednesday nights at church!
It was a long process of spiritual discovery. My mother’s family is Jewish, and although she didn’t practice Judaism after her marriage to my dad, her heritage meant a lot to me — and still does. As I was learning about who the Savior is, I was also learning about his heritage, and about my mother’s family’s customs and beliefs.
It all tied together for me in a rich tapestry of weaving together my knowledge of the Jewish Jesus with my Jewish family’s culture.
I remember my excitement the first time we saw a Jews for Jesus presentation. It was exhilarating and eye-opening!
As I studied the Bible — the Hebrew scriptures and the New Testament — the Lord was speaking to my heart about the truth of the words I was reading. It all made sense. The Old Testament prophecies pointed to the Messiah, no doubt.
Finally, I went forward to kneel at the altar, inviting the Messiah to be my savior. It was a life-changing, major decision. As I became committed to the Messiah, I began to live a Christian life.
My 40th anniversary of salvation, sort of like a second birth celebration, was just last fall. It was only a few months after my spiritual commitment that my beloved invited me to be his bride. What an adventure we’ve had together since both of those events.
In this life, I’m blessed to celebrate two personal anniversaries — our wedding anniversary and the anniversary of my initial devotion to the Lord. It’s still odd to think of all the time that has passed since those two important events. I’m ever so grateful for both!
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
