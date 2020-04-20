We recently kept our 2-year old grandson for five days and nights. We had no clue.
We should have re-read the notes I’d taken when our sons were little. When we got down to one and a half days to go, I started estimating the time left. At that time, it was about 36 hours to go. Not that we were counting.
When we agreed to take him so that our son and his wife would be less distracted during their move to a new home, we were so very anticipating some fun, bonding time with the little one.
We had a few of those days — when he had his angel halo on. But once in a while, it tipped, fell over one eye and then tumbled to the floor, along with all the other items he had gleefully flung to the floor.
And angel wings? They sprouted out when someone new came to visit, and then he was a sweet, silent cherub. High fives were plentiful, though he was just as apt to stare and then silently turn around and go back to whatever he was doing.
There were often spontaneous hugs for Gramma when in the presence of strangers. Maybe he realized that he could evoke all those “oohhhs” and “aahhhs,” in that approving adult tone that a toddler craves.
There were some… ah… challenges. It would have helped if we better understood toddler talk.
Most of the time, we related his vocalizing by the number of syllables he was speaking along with whatever activity he was observing. He must have been as frustrated as we were. His vocabulary, being so limited, didn’t allow him to argue or explain.
At one point, I had interpreted “purple” as anything but. I’d have been embarrassed except he didn’t seem to realize that my response didn’t make any sense in the context of his conversation.
We often tried to correct his pronunciation, to have him use complete sentences. The big achievement was working with him on his demand of “mo wader.” He was able to distinctly repeat after me “More water, please” when he wanted me to fill his watering can for the 50th time.
He’d repeat it properly, though barely audibly, after being reminded before every one of those numerous watering can fill ups. Somehow, in the seconds between fill-ups, he’d forget.
Early on, his parents (in an effort to relate “put it down” to actually putting an object down), taught him to throw the object on the floor with a loud “DOWN!” He was rewarded with clapping and encouragement. Which to this day he seems to expect when he throws toys or food.
If only we still had a dog which could assist with under-the-table cleanup!
It’s amazing how much of toddler behavior I’d forgotten. When our boys came along, we were young adults. Our patience level and energy had to have been so much greater than now.
We napped nearly as often as he did, though we didn’t coincide our bedtime with his. My normal 8 or 8:30 wake-up time was not in sync with his 6:30 or 7:30 inner alarm, especially since he runs on Eastern time!
He’s home now with his parents. Our house is quiet again. Maybe too quiet. I’m missing the thump-thumps of those little feet that ran when walking would have sufficed. Next time we’ll know.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.