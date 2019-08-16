Krispy Kreme is my pie in the sky, so to speak. My fantasy. My ultimate indulgence.
On National Donut Day, my older brother and I had a back and forth email conversation about going out for a free donut. However, the long drive and the likely promise of only a glazed sample was not enough inducement to partake.
It would have been an hour drive for him, only 15 minutes for me, but that was long enough to discourage me from making a special trip.
However, I just discovered the new Kreme Filled original glazed donuts, just announced by Krispy Kreme. Kreme in every bite! If only they’d been available on National Donut Day!
I was raised on Kreme-filled Krispy Kremes. Honestly. In my memory (admittedly somewhat faulty), our family stopped at every “hot” sign we saw. Particularly on those early mornings when we’d be up and out to go camping or fishing. What a great start to the day to begin with Krispy Kremes!
Dad would buy a whole bag of sweet, sticky treats. I always got my special Kreme-filled request. Oh, such perfect happiness!
Truly, I doubt that we really did succumb to the temptation very often. Perhaps it’s one of those splendid memories that have intensified over the years so that we may as well have been living next door to a Krispy Kreme.
The taste cannot be duplicated. Even while I sit here and think about it, my mouth is watering. I’m one of Pavlov’s dogs, responding to the “hot” sign rather than a bell! None other than the Kreme-filled donut will do. Honestly, I would rather not buy a donut at all than to accept anything less.
So, I’m often disappointed. My family often succumbs to the temptation to buy pre-packaged powdered sugar or chocolate donuts such as are stocked at the local store.
Resistance is easy since I know how saddened I’ll be to try one of those inferior pastries. (Nonetheless, I almost always try just one and then am horrified that I wasted those calories on such substandard fare!)
There are other treats that I yearn for almost as much. Fresh out of the oven oatmeal-peanut butter-chocolate chip cookies. Carrot cake with thick cream cheese frosting. Chocolate layer cake with fudge frosting. Yet these I can resist much more easily than the promise of a Krispy Kreme-filled donut.
I also crave at various times any one of the many traditional cookies we bake at Christmastime. But to everything there is a season. It would be unheard of, a blight on our time-honored holiday habits, to indulge at any other time of the year.
When I do indulge, I can, with much self-discipline to make the pleasure last, cut the donut in half to save part for the next day. Very upsetting when the Kreme filling is off-center so that each half is likely all or nothing.
If so, I’ll scoop out the entire filling and spread it on top, cutting it into little pieces to consume slowly, morsel by morsel. Honestly. If only they’d developed those Kreme-filled Kreme-in-every-bite original glazed earlier.
So, do I donut or not? Sadly, I cannot. I will not - but perhaps once or twice a year. Otherwise my profile would imitate one of those silly air-puffed glazed pastries.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.