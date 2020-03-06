I started reading the newspaper when I was a very little girl. Don’t get me wrong. It wasn’t the news I read. The part I liked was the comics. We called them the funny papers or just plain funnies.
After school, I’d run home and flip through the Opelika Daily News until I found the section I wanted, and I’d fold the sheet in half and settle back to read my favorites.
The comic I liked best was “Pogo.” The adventures of that marsupial sage and his cohorts never ceased to delight me. Pogo Possum, Porky Porcupine, Beauregard Dawg, Rackety-Coon Chile, Churchy LaFemme, the turtle, and Grundoon, a diapered baby “woodchunk,” drifting through the Okefenokee Swamp in a rotten rowboat.
I had no idea that there were subtle political overtones. I just liked the cute characters and the funny way they talked.
Pogo lived in the United States of Georgia, and he had a nephew named Honey Bunny Ducky Downy Sweetie Chicken Pie Little Everlovin’ Jellybean. And Pogo was constantly trying to get to Washington to set the gov’ment straight.
My other childhood favorites “Beetle Bailey,” “Blondie” and “Snuffy Smith” were clever too. And I liked “Dondi” the strip about a 5-year-old wide-eyed WWII orphan boy of Italian descent.
I never thought much about the origin of the comics or their impact on our country’s culture until I thumbed through “100 Years of American Newspaper Comics.”
Some argue that those Cro-Magnon cave sketches of figures on the walls were the first cartoons. But the “strips” as we know them with speech balloons and recurring characters started in the mid-1890s during the tooth-and-toenail circulation wars among New York City newspapers.
The first comic feature “Hogan’s Alley” began in Joseph Pulitzer’s “New York World” and later moved to competitor William Randolph Hearst’s “New York Journal.”
The feature was replaced in 1902 by “Buster Brown,” a cartoon that spawned lines of children’s wear that outlasted the strip by more than 70 years. And the name worked its way into our speech in such phrases as, “Watch it, Buster!”
Other comic strips influenced American speech as well. A “Dagwood” is a gargantuan four-layer sandwich like those made by Dagwood Bumstead. And several of our words and phrases originated in “Snuffy Smith” — “horse-feathers,” “heebie-jeebies,” “time’s a-wastin’,” “shiftless skonk,” “balls o’ fire” and “tetched in the haid.”
As a young adult, I enjoyed “Peanuts,” “Calvin and Hobbes” and “The Far Side,” but these days my taste turns toward family-oriented funnies — “Arlo and Janis,” “Jump Start,” “For Better or For Worse” and “The Family Circus,” a cartoon that marked its 60th anniversary Saturday.
Today’s strips sometimes take on some serious issues. Things like cancer, drunk driving, handicaps, mid-life crisis, Alzheimer’s and death. But they’re funny too.
Even though there’s been a drop in cartoon readership lately, some predict comic strips will reach millions through cyberspace. As for me, I still rush home and flip to the funnies for my daily smile.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
