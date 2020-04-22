It’s 73 degrees outside, and the cardinals in my back yard are belting out tunes so merrily you’d think there wasn’t a care in the world.
I’ve just put out a few fistfuls of songbird seed, and it’s made them deliriously happy.
I’m inside with my thermostat set to start up if it gets too warm, and I’m dressed in my coziest clothes. I’ve devoured my favorite breakfast, and my insides are warm from the small pot of coffee I’ve downed. But I’m not singing.
It’s easy to get caught up in the negatives of life. I’ve already started stewing over some things I need from the store, wondering if I should brave Publix in my mask and gloves, and I’m contemplating all the vast problems in the universe.
I stop for an instant listening to the operetta floating from the trees, and I’m ashamed of myself.
Abraham Lincoln said, “Most of us are about as happy as we make up our minds to be.”
In the most desperate years of World War II, the BBC asked C. S. Lewis to give a series of 15-minute radio addresses on Christianity to a nation shaken by war. These talks were aired as the bombs fell and could be heard as he spoke. They were so popular he became a household name.
British playwright and novelist J. B. Priestley cranked out Sunday newspaper columns throughout the war. He introduced his readers to ordinary, good-hearted people and the very best within them, of the humor, the bravery and humanity that would help them prevail against the forces of evil.
Another British writer, Jan Struther, wrote pleasant newspaper columns in London throughout the blitz.
Struther’s weekly columns featuring fictional Mrs. Miniver won the hearts of Londoners with simple stories of her three unpredictable children and her predictable husband.
While nights were spent in fall-out shelters and daily attire included a gas mask around the neck, she continued to churn out charming tales. Some said Mrs. Miniver’s stories convinced America to join the war.
Mrs. Miniver celebrated the ordinary, giving it significance and meaning. Her reflections remind us of the beauty and wonder of everyday life, of what’s precious and important. From tea with honey sandwiches, new books to read and the first smell of spring, to having a gas mask fitted, trenches being dug in Kensington Gardens and her husband going off to fight, there was the attitude that life must go on, and must be enjoyed as it is.
While Struther was writing her Times columns, along with bombs dropping overhead, her marriage was falling apart, her husband’s income had been cut drastically and the wonderful house in Chelsea sold.
Her columns were a tribute to happier, simpler days that were thoughtlessly taken for granted.
As I mull this over, it occurs to me that I should be happy as a lark.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
