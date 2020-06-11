They call it the summer solstice. For those of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s the longest day and shortest night of the year, and it marks the official start of summer.
According to astronomers’ calculations, there is an exact moment for the solstice to begin. It’s when Earth reaches the point in its orbit where the North Pole is angled closest to the sun. This year, that happens on June 20 at 5:44 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
On my calendar, it simply says, “Summer Begins.” Here in the South, the days are hot and sunny. And the humidity usually makes it feel a lot hotter than the temperature.
In less than two weeks, summer will be here, and all we’ll have to do to bring on a good sweat is step out the door.
When I was a little girl, visions of road trips danced in my head. Daddy, Mama, Jane and I loaded up in the family Ford at least once during the summer and cruised toward the Gulf of Mexico.
We never got tired of those white-sand beaches, the early morning walks to collect shells before the crowds came and evening strolls in the moonlight. Standing on the water’s edge watching the rhythm of the waves. Or sitting under an umbrella enjoying a beach book.
Sea gulls soared overhead, then swooped down and landed making prints in the wet sand. Back then, before we knew about skin cancer, the smell of Coppertone suntan lotion was the scent of summer.
This is the season for crepe myrtle and mimosa trees, hydrangeas and gardenia blossoms.
There’s the daytime droning of honeybees and twilight twinkling of lightning bugs. Cardinals and wood thrushes take turns bathing in pans of cool water, splashing with gusto like little boys in a puddle.
Fresh foods that can only be had in the summer make up for any amount of sweating. It’s a time to pluck fat, juicy blackberries and plop them in a bucket. Back home, the sugar-covered berries stew in a pan for a deep-dish pie. And soon figs will be ripe enough to “put up” preserves.
There’ll be tender red tomatoes peeled, sliced, salted and piled on soft bread slathered in mayonnaise. Big bowls of fresh vegetables. Eating juicy watermelons outdoors, spitting seeds into the bushes. And, of course, hand-churned peach ice cream.
It’s time to slow down on those sultry, steaming, sweltering days. Shed a bit of ambition and layers of clothes. Sit in the dark looking out at a summer thunderstorm, taking in the unleashed beauty and power.
At half-past dark, I go barefoot into my backyard and find the brightest star to wish upon. “Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight. I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight.”
And sometimes I sit in the grass and croon a childhood lullaby. “Tell me why the stars do shine. Tell me why the ivy twines…”
Close by, I hear a favorite summer sound. My air conditioner motor is humming along with me.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
