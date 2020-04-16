We called it Sani-Flush. Others sometimes referred to it as The Flush, and the more dignified Auburn residents used the proper name, “Sani-Freeze.”
These days when I drive slowly down East Glenn Avenue looking through my Old-Auburn glasses toward what used to be Glenn-Dean Drugs, I see Mrs. Meagher’s Kindergarten. That’s where most of my classmates began their education as 5-year-olds while I was still living in West Point, Ga.
I conjure up API fraternity boys tossing a football on the grassy front lawn of the stately Kappa Sigma house. And farther down, I spot the ghost of Lynn Curtis, the glamorous dance teacher from New York City, strolling along the cracked sidewalk. But more often, I see the little white box of a dairy bar in my mind.
I try not to look at the Berney Office Solutions building that fills the space these days. Instead, I picture the pole holding the square sign that says, “Barber’s” in big cursive letters in the middle, with “SANI-FREEZE — Open 10 A.M.” in smaller letters at the top.
In 1939, C.R. “Red” Meagher and his wife, “Luckie,” built the original cottage on East Glenn next to Chief Shine’s Service Station and named it the White Elephant. Soon, Red changed the name to The Doll House. They served barbecue, hot dogs and hamburgers.
It was one of two downtown places to eat, and there was room inside to squeeze six to 10 people in. Years later, The Doll House became Sani-Freeze, a popular ice cream bar, much loved by Auburn residents, and API and Auburn University students for decades.
I didn’t go to the Doll House when I was a little girl. Back then I got my soft-serve ice cream and chilidogs at Dari-Delite on North Gay Street, just one block from my house on North College. And since nonfiction is supposed to be true, I have to admit I didn’t go there often when it became Sani-Flush.
By then I was a teenager cruising Opelika Road with my friends in our daddies’ cars, hanging out at Dairy Queen and Hungry Boy drive-in.
I do recall standing in line on the bumpy sidewalk with my children after I moved back to Auburn in the mid-70’s, and we bought ice cream there until it closed in 1993.
There wasn’t a place to sit down then. In fact, you couldn’t go in at all. We stood at the window and ordered soft-serve vanilla ice cream cones dipped in chocolate, strawberry milkshakes, hot fudge sundaes or, on special occasions, banana splits.
The Sani-Flush was torn down in 1993 to build an AmSouth Bank that didn’t stay there long. Later, a place called “Sani-Freeze” opened on Dean Road. They served a similar menu, but it lost something in the lack of atmosphere.
The Auburn Alumni Association along with the College of Architecture created a nostalgic replica of the old ice cream shop for home football games. Wouldn’t it be nice if somebody could bring back Barney’s Cub Café and The Kopper Kettle?
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.