Sprawled on my loveseat waiting out the quarantine, I scan a stash of notes and newspaper clippings I found in a shoebox. I close my eyes and clearly see that springtime nearly two decades ago.
Auburn Ballet School. Ten tiny girls in pink tights and toe-shoes turning, twisting, bobbing, bouncing, giggling and gliding.
I’m perched in the doorway with a goofy grin. My 5-year-old granddaughter, Kristen, spots me and smiles back. It’s her turn to do an impromptu solo.
“Fast music or slow?” her teacher asks. Kristen picks slow. And to “Swan Lake” she floats and leaps across the polished floor as free as a fawn.
Methodist Church. Race cars roar down the ramp to the finish line. It’s the Cub Scout Pinewood Derby. The 5-inch carved cars zoom lickety-cut. I suck in my breath as my 6-year-old grandbuddy D.J.’s blue-striped yellow coupe finishes first.
Felton Little Park. The catcher is hunched down, feet flat, glove out. The catcher’s mask covers his blond head and sparkly eyes, but I know from the #18 on the gold shirt that it’s my 8-year-old nephew, Seth.
Later he hits a solid single to center and runs to first base. Another batter hits and Seth crosses home plate.
Softball Complex. The field is covered with a gaggle of girls, including my youngest daughter, Mary Beth. I’ve watched and coached these all-stars for years.
A batter hits a missile to deep center field. Emily lunges to knock it down, jumps up and hurls the ball to the cut off. Megan fires it to third, and Mary Beth throws a rope to home plate.
Kimmie hangs on to tag out the runner. Later Jennifer, Alice Anne and Cindy load the bases. Mary Beth comes to the plate and slams a triple to bring them home. It doesn’t get better than this.
Hickory Dickory Park. A certain waif-like grandchild climbs the rope to a high platform, hand over hand, scaling the wall. Slowly I follow behind trying to keep up with 3-year-old Katherine. My aching muscles complain as Anna, my 4-year-old niece, scoots to the top, yelling for me to “come on.”
Conway Stables. Eager equestrians line up to ride the pony. The home crew waits patiently while visiting cousins — Elisa, Nina and Anna — take turns popping up and down on Snicker Bar’s back. I prop baby Allison on my hip, and chuckling, she pats the pony.
I can’t convince 4-year-old Grayson to ride. “I just want to ‘broom’ him,” he says.
AU Vet School. Two pint-size cowboys twirl lariats over their heads and aim at bulls’ horns. Curly-haired 3-year-old Ben stands a head shorter than D.J. Roping a pretend steer is harder than it looks, but they finally get it.
Auburn High School Auditorium. Seven bands perform. It’s almost 9:30 before I spot Mary Beth walking on stage with the Honors Band. I hunker down and listen for her trumpet solo. It was worth the wait.
You probably noticed I didn’t mention ironing, dusting or vacuuming. Seems I had my priorities in order.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.