I must have had a lot more energy in my younger days.
When I dig around in my recipe box, I remember less frenzied times when my big gray file box was divided neatly into basic food groups: meats, salads, breads, veggies, soups, sauces and desserts.
But nowadays when I need a favorite recipe, I know that locating the familiar stained card will take some serious rooting around. The dividers are still there, but they can’t be trusted.
My cousin called last week to ask if I had Mama’s peanut butter soup recipe, so I was forced to open the metal box. I sat cross-legged on the floor and took out cards until they made a disorderly pile around me.
I spotted recipe after recipe for pies, cakes and puddings. Handwritten instructions on 3x5 cards. Clippings from newspapers and magazines. Mouthwatering ingredients. Sugar, chocolate, cream cheese. Desserts have overtaken the box like kudzu in a fertile lowland.
I shuffled rapidly through stacks of cards and clippings. It was like a montage indicating the passage of time. Corned Beef Hash, American Chop Suey, Sock-it-to-me Cake, Trifle, Sausage Breakfast Casserole and Mildred’s Coconut Cake.
In the early ‘70s, Gail Sheehy’s “Passages” explored different phases of the adult life: the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. My recipe box uncovered similar stages in my life: Home Ec Novice, Newlywed, Dining Hall Days, Mother-of-Three and If-I-Need-A-Recipe-Forget-It.
My high school home economics teacher patiently taught me how to follow a recipe, and I practiced at home. Three-meals-a-day cooking started when I was a newlywed. My recipe box still contains the elaborate monthly menus, neatly penned in that childish scrawl of my youth.
Supper entrees included Beef Stroganoff, Brenan’s Gumbo, Sweet-and-Sour Pork and Hotdog Goulash. For breakfast, I made bacon, eggs, pancakes, French Toast and muffins. Lunch was homemade potato, split pea, vegetable, or onion soup with a sandwich. And there was a fancy dessert every night.
Later, we moved to the tidewater region of Virginia and lived at Christchurch School for Boys for five years. We ate our meals in the dining hall, so my only recipes from that time were for hors d’oeuvres and anything made from crabmeat.
Years later with three little girls, I resumed cooking. Those were the days of everything you ever wanted to know about chicken but were afraid to ask.
If you ate at my house, you’d soon find out. Ritzy chicken, chicken spaghetti, chicken pie, rice cooked in chicken broth or chicken-broccoli casserole were nightly fare.
Now I hardly ever look at a recipe, and I never make menus. I roam the grocery store aisles and get whatever is quick and easy.
I didn’t find Mama’s recipe for peanut butter soup. I doubt if she ever wrote it down. But, rummaging through that box, coming across the handwriting of my mother, an aunt, a sister or an old friend makes me long for those days. Just for a moment.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.