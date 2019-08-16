I remember when I could call the Foy Union hot line and ask them anything.
In no time flat, they had the answer. These days when I’m bewildered I’m told, “Google it.” While some of my friends sit in their recliners and simply say, “Alexa what’s the prime meridian?” others pull out an iPhone and ask Siri. Not long ago at a party, a man’s Siri got in a conversation with the host’s Alexa.
When I was a little girl, I had my older sisters to turn to. They were years ahead of me in school and were always ready with an answer.
Later, I thought older really did mean wiser and that when I reached a certain age and level of education I’d have all my own solutions.
I’ve consulted books in the fields of general science, biology, physics, astronomy, earth science and marine biology, as well as medical and scientific journals. But there are still some things I can’t seem to figure out.
» For instance, why do fat chance and slim chance mean the same thing?
» Why isn’t the word “phonics” spelled phonetically? Shouldn’t that be “fonix?”
» Why does your own mother’s cooking always taste best?
» Why did being a good athlete become more important than being a good person?
» Why does it always rain after you wash your car?
» Why did it take Little Red Riding Hood so long to figure out the Big Bad Wolf wasn’t her grandmother?
» Is there really a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow?
» Why is the best-tasting food either fattening or expensive?
» How does a snowplow driver get to work?
» Why do airplanes have flotation devices under the seats instead of parachutes?
» Where does the time go?
» Why do Christmas trees look twice as big after you get them in the house?
» Why does history repeat itself?
» Whatever happened to vagrancy laws?
» Why has children’s fiction become so meaningful and profound? I always liked “Freddie the Pig” and “The Hardy Boys.”
» How can anybody hurt a child? For that matter, how can anybody hurt an animal?
» Why do adults need a kid to help open child-resistant bottles?
» Why do male sea horses carry and give birth to their babies?
I’ve always thought I was reasonably smart. I might find the answers to these questions if I’d just put my mind to it. But even Google can give confusing information.
I searched “How did scientists come up with the sum of 89 cents as the value of the human body when it’s reduced to its chemical elements?” It led me to an article that said a body could be worth up to $45 million — calculated by selling the bone marrow, lungs, kidneys and heart, etc. as components.
If anybody can answer these or lots of other questions I have, contact me at www.I don’t get it.com.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.