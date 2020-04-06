Dystopian and apocalypse are words that were never part of my daily dialogue. Now, I seem to use them a lot.
When I was in college, “Fahrenheit 451,” “Brave New World” and “1984” were required reading. They were science fiction. Interesting, but too far-fetched to take seriously.
But life has changed for all of us. It’s unbelievably unbelievable. I heard someone say, “When I had all the answers, the questions changed.” And we’re all stuck dealing with this in our own way.
Daddy used to say he’d noticed that people who are happy in their jobs are happy in retirement. I’m pretty sure nobody is happy with the coronavirus quarantine, but from what I see on Facebook, some are weathering the storm better than others.
I’m fortunate that under normal circumstances I spend a lot of hours writing and editing, reading and working on crossword puzzles and Cryptoquotes. I like to take long, solitary walks and binge a bit on Netflix. I can’t imagine ever getting bored.
But I miss my weekly trips with my daughter Emily to Chattooga Gym in Marietta. All of her competitions for the spring and summer have been cancelled, as well as a trip to New York City to perform at the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2020 Wheel World Championships. Two weekend writing conferences I was really excited about have been cancelled.
In the past week, I’ve listened to Webinars, joined writing conferences on Crowcast and Zoom-danced and exercised with our Chattooga friends. Somehow they lost something in cyberspace.
When I was growing up, Mama let me sit on the counter and watch her cook. Frying chicken was a process. She’d cut up the “fryer,” making sure we had a “pulley-bone” to wish on, and drop the pieces a few at a time into a paper lunch bag filled with Pillsbury All-Purpose Flour.
After folding the top of the sack down, she shook it for all she was worth. The thighs, legs and wings were slung all around.
“Roll with the punches,” I tell myself. My coping mechanisms kick in, and I’m fine. But these days, I feel like a chicken neck bashed around in a brown paper bag.
I know there is nothing in any way funny about coronavirus, but I find myself laughing at some of the things I see on Facebook:
» Coronavirus has turned us into dogs. We roam the house all day looking for food. We’re told “no” if we get too close to strangers. And we get really excited about car rides.
» Just asked a 6-year-old if he understands why there is no school. He said, “Because they were out of toilet paper.”
» After years of wanting to thoroughly clean my house but lacking the time, this week I discovered that wasn’t the reason.
I try to remember this passage from “The Fellowship of the Ring.”
“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo.
“So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
