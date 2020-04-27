The Lee County Humane Society has reopened for adoptions on an appointment-only basis to ensure that social distancing is maintained, and we’re about to start our summer giving campaign, Summer of Second Chances, with fun virtual activities for the whole family.
Appointment-only adoptions
We are thrilled to be able to reopen for adoptions and thus help our animals to find forever homes while protecting the health of our staff and adopters through continued social distancing.
Cats and dogs add so much to our lives through their affection and companionship, and every adoption saves the lives of two animals: the adopted animal who now has a bright, happy future, and the life of a second animal who the shelter can then help.
Adoptions are critical to the lifesaving work of animal shelters and rescue organizations worldwide.
For anyone interested in giving a furbaby a forever home, please visit our website at leecountyhumane.org to view our adoptable animals and fill out an adoption application.
We will contact you via email to approve your application, after which you may set up an appointment with us at the shelter to meet the animal that you’re interested in adopting.
Our appointment system is essential to us being able to maintain social distancing in the limited space of our front lobby, and it’s also important because a vast majority of our animals are living in foster homes.
Fosters still needed
For people who cannot make the long-term commitment to adopting but can provide a short-term home for an animal, we’re always in need of fosters.
Fostering can last for a few weeks or even just for the weekend through our Weekend Warriors program. During the summer, we always need fosters who can care for mother cats and dogs with their litters and care for puppies and kittens until they are old enough to receive all of their shots.
If interested in fostering, please fill out a foster application on our website. We will contact you to let you know that your application has been approved, after which you may set up an appointment to meet and pick up a foster animal.
We just ask that everybody be patient with us during this time and allow for at least 48 hours to respond, as we’re receiving a high volume of emails at this time due to more of our communication taking place via email rather than face-to-face.
Summer of Second Chances
In addition to reopening for adoptions, we are starting our Summer of Second Chances giving campaign on May 1 with fun activities and contests that allow for social distancing.
LCHS Outreach and Development Coordinator Sidney Hancock explained that we need the community’s support and donations at this time so that we may continue to help local companion animals in need.
“LCHS has been impacted in many ways due to the coronavirus, but one of the biggest effects is we have fewer donations coming in, and we are limited as to how we can fundraise,” Hancock said.
The activities for the Summer of Second Chances campaign will be featured through our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, so please follow us to learn about opportunities to participate.
Hancock shared that these opportunities will include a Push-ups for Pets competition, a virtual 5K run, adoptable Animal Naming Contests and online raffles. As Hancock shared, “Everything will be quarantine-friendly, fun and will hopefully put a new spin on Summer of Second Chances!”
We are so thankful for everybody’s support in fostering, adopting and donating at this time, all of which are critical to our mission of caring for and finding loving forever homes for our animals.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.