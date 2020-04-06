Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Lee County Humane Society remains committed to meeting the needs of the homeless and unwanted animals in our care.
Our staff works hard every day to care for our animals, who still need us no matter what is going on in the world. This week, we have deep-cleaned the shelter to ensure the health of our animals, and we are continuing to hold additional playgroups to provide recreation for our dogs.
However, ensuring that we can continue to carry out our mission requires us to be extremely careful about protecting the health of our staff during this time by limiting public contact.
Limiting public contact
If a staff member catches the virus and spreads it while asymptomatic, we could be left with nobody to care for our animals.
As American Pets Alive warned in their COVID-19 Animal Shelter Readiness Checklist, “If a staff person becomes ill, the entire shelter staff may need to quarantine. If staff cannot come in to care for pets, shelters may be forced to euthanize animals and/or risk peoples’ health.” We are taking precautions to ensure that such a tragic outcome doesn’t happen at LCHS.
To protect our animals from the potentially tragic consequences of a complete shelter shutdown, LCHS will not be completing adoptions at the shelter until at least April 17 to prevent our employees from catching COVID-19. We may extend this based on public health recommendations.
While adoptions are essential to us, at this time, having people in the shelter to adopt animals can expose both adopters and staff to the dangerous COVID-19 illness.
Pet rehoming alternatives
We also ask that community members who need to rehome an animal try to find alternatives to surrendering the animal to us whenever possible. Resources to assist with rehoming an animal can be found on our website, leecountyhumane.org, under the Get Pet Help and Rehoming Your Pet tabs.
By posting about the animal on social media or through resources such as the Rehome website, you can find a new home for an animal without the animal needing to enter a shelter. As we explain on our website, the Animal Safe Passage Georgia Rescue & Rehoming Facebook page is another excellent resource for finding a new home for a pet.
In emergency situations in which an animal must be surrendered to us, we require that community members set up an appointment with us by calling or emailing lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org to prevent crowding in our intake department and to allow us to verify that the owner lives within our jurisdiction.
For community members who find a stray and can care for the animal in their home, posting on lost and found animal pages, such as the Opelika-Auburn Lost and Found Pets Facebook page, is a great way to find the pet’s owners.
For those who aren’t able to care for the pet in their homes, we require anyone who has found a lost pet and needs to bring it to LCHS to set up an appointment with us by calling or emailing lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org.
Ways to help the crisis
We and nonprofit organizations nationwide need the support of communities now more than ever as the current pandemic creates barriers to outreach, fundraising and service efforts.
Donations are a great way to assist LCHS without needing to enter the shelter. At this time, we are looking for donations of large wire dog kennels to send with fosters, as well as Purina Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Tidy Cats non-clumping clay litter.
We still need fosters to welcome animals into their homes, though foster placements may take more time due to the appointment schedule and the need to match animals who have specific needs with fosters who can meet those needs, such as for cats and dogs who need to be the only pet in the home.
If you’re interested in fostering an animal, please fill out our foster application. Fosters must also set up an appointment before meeting or picking up animals by emailing foster2@leecountyhumane.org.
We also really appreciate those who engage with us on social media. Starting next week, I will be reading a children’s book with one of our shelter pets on Mondays and Fridays from 3 until 4 p.m.
Within the next week or two, we will be hosting a drawing contest in which kids and anyone interested in helping shelter pets to find forever homes can post a drawing of any of our adoptable animals.
We will accept submissions for two weeks and then will accept votes for the following two weeks, after which we will announce winners at the end of the month.
Please check our main Facebook page and the Volunteers of Lee County Humane Society Facebook page for updates. We thank everyone for their continued support, patience and commitment to social distancing to protect the health of our neighbors during this uncertain time.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
