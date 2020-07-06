The Lee County Humane Society is open for adoptions on an appointment-only basis to protect visitors, staff and volunteers. If you’re looking to find a new feline or canine best friend, please consider giving one of our sweet pups or kitties a loving forever home!
To adopt from LCHS, fill out an adoption application on our website and contact us at lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org to set up an appointment.
Masks are required to enter the building, and we can provide a mask for anyone who doesn’t already have one. These are our current policies, as of June 30, that we have implemented to protect everyone’s health and safety:
» All staff, fosters, volunteers and customers will be required to wear a mask to enter.
» Meet and greets with multiple family members, and/or roommates must be completed outdoors in our play yards. All must have a mask unless they are infants. Appointments must be made in advance.
» Cat meet and greets will be set up separately in a room. Appointments must be made in advance.
» One family member in the building at one time to complete adoptions. All others will be asked to wait outside.
» Looking for a missing pet, email proof of pet and ownership to lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org. Only one family member will be allowed inside the building to claim a pet. All others will be asked to wait outside.
» To bring in a stray pet, email or call before arriving. Appointment times must be made to decrease the exposure to other customers. Only one person will be allowed into the building to bring the pet in.
Please monitor our website and social media for the latest updates on our policies for adoptions and stray drop-offs.
Fosters needed for kittens, puppies
Adoption is a fantastic way to add a new pet to the family while also saving lives.
If you can’t make the long-term commitment to adopting an animal, fostering is another excellent way to save the lives of kitties and pups in need.
We have lots of young animals, especially kittens, who need to stay in a home for two weeks while they await their next round of vaccines. If you aren’t already a foster with us, please fill out a foster application at leecountyhumane.org/foster and give us 24 to 48 hours to get back with you before contacting us to set up an appointment to meet and pick up a foster pet.
Current fosters can email foster2@leecountyhumane.org to set up a time to pick up an animal for foster care.
Protecting young animals
Foster care is essential to protecting the health of young puppies and kittens. These babies don’t have fully developed immune systems and aren’t protected from potentially dangerous infections until they have received several rounds of core vaccinations.
Puppies and kittens need vaccines to ensure that they stay healthy, regardless of whether they are awaiting adoption or already have a home. However, due to the group housing nature of animal shelters, the risk is increased, even with the sanitation and isolation measures we use to prevent the spread of infections.
These core vaccinations are typically recommended starting when a puppy or kitten is 6 to 8 weeks old and are administered every few weeks until they are 16 weeks of age. However, veterinarians may modify the schedule based on lifestyle factors, individual health concerns and other variables.
While awaiting their second round of vaccines, puppies and kittens need to be isolated from other animals and areas other animals frequent, especially those with unknown vaccination status.
For puppies, this means staying away from dog parks and shared spaces where people frequently walk dogs. For kittens, this means staying indoors at all times, apart from areas that stray and outdoor cats can access.
Handwashing after petting any outdoor cats or dogs in the community is also essential to maintaining the health of young animals.
Volunteering is another wonderful way to help our animals at the shelter by providing socialization and enrichment and helping our staff with cleaning and other tasks.
To volunteer, please visit leecountyhumane.org/volunteer and fill out an application. We will follow up with instructions for signing up for a volunteer orientation and shelter tour.
As always, we are thankful for all of our staff, fosters, volunteers and supporters for helping us to save the lives of local companion animals.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
