The Lee County Humane Society has been welcoming new intakes into the shelter, with 18 new animals entering our shelter on Tuesday, June 16, alone, and we need the community’s help to care for these sweet animals.
We have several fundraisers and awareness-raising campaigns that will support our mission to care for animals and to raise awareness of responsible pet ownership locally.
One is the Cutest Pet Photo Contest, which is going on through June 28. The categories include:
» Goodest Dog
» Most Fabulous Feline
» Animal’s Got Talent
» Cutest Pet of Summer 2020
The price of submission is only $1 and for a great cause! This contest will allow you to show off your photography skills and your adorable pet.
To participate, visit our website at leecountyhumane.org. Under the Donate tab, select the Pet Photo Contest for instructions.
We are also running a poster contest through the Volunteers of Lee County Humane Society Facebook page, which will focus on topics related to responsible pet ownership.
Participants may create a drawing or painting with room for a phrase related to responsible pet ownership, such as “Every adoption saves two animals’ lives,” “It’s hip to microchip” and many others. The drawing or painting doesn’t need to be a drawing of an animal, though we recommend making them pet-themed.
Pawprint Art is perfect for this poster contest, and participants may use the Pawprint Art Kits that are on sale for $10 to create a beautiful poster.
To submit a poster, simply take a picture of it and either email it to volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org or direct message the poster to the Volunteers of Lee County Humane Society Facebook page. Prizes for this contest include free regular pizzas at Piazza Roman Pizza in Auburn (dine-in only), $25 gift cards to Smoothie King and cookies from Mylk’s Cookies in Auburn, all of which were generously donated to us.
If you missed our last sticker sale or would like to buy additional stickers, we are selling them again for $4, with two new designs added to the previous options: “Can I pet that dog?” and “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”
These stickers are the perfect addition to a water bottle, laptop or anything else that you’d like to decorate. Additionally, we’re still selling Krispy Kreme BOGO cards throughout June. The cards cost $20 and allow the buyer to visit Krispy Kreme 10 times to buy a dozen donuts and receive a second dozen for free.
At the end of the month, we will let Krispy Kreme know how many cards were purchased, after which we will receive the cards and notify those who purchased a card. To pre-order a sticker or card, call LCHS at 334-821-3222.
Safety
While shelters and rescues are always busy during the summer months, the season also presents unique safety concerns for pet owners.
A few columns ago, I mentioned the dangers of leaving pets in a car, the risk of burning paw pads on the pavement and other heat-related concerns, but one threat that hasn’t been discussed this year is blue-green algae.
As we move into the late summer months, we see an increase in blue-green algae, which appears as a green film on water bodies, particularly around the edges. This algae is highly toxic and is dangerous when dogs drink it or swim in bodies of water that contain it.
It is also hazardous to other mammals, including humans, as well as birds and fish. According to the ASPCA, blue-green algae blooms are most common when the weather is sunny, and the temperature is over 75 degrees.
As the ASPCA states, exposure to blue-green algae may cause the following symptoms: “seizures, panting, excessive drooling, respiratory failure, diarrhea, disorientation, vomiting, liver failure (and) ultimately death.”
After swimming in natural bodies of water, dogs should be thoroughly rinsed with clean water to avoid the risk of blue-green algae, bacteria and other pathogens that may be present in the water.
By supporting local shelters and rescues, and becoming aware of summer safety recommendations for current pets, we can all save animal lives this summer.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
