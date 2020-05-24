With Memorial Day tomorrow, we would like to provide some tips to keep pets safe over the holiday and remind you of our Summer of Second Chances campaign.
Fireworks and pet safety
Many people launch fireworks around Memorial Day, and while fireworks may be beautiful, many animals are terrified of them.
Shelters nationwide, including the Lee County Humane Society, often see an increase in stray intakes surrounding holidays associated with fireworks due to frightened pets escaping their home to run away from the loud noises.
Frightened dogs who don’t normally try to jump over the fence may do so in a frantic attempt to get away from fireworks. Likewise, an indoor/outdoor cat may run to escape and go too far away to find their way home.
For animals that may be afraid of fireworks, Best Friends Animal Society recommends keeping them indoors with all windows closed and curtains drawn if possible.
Securing pets indoors will keep them safe from trying to run away and may reduce the anxiety that they may experience.
Other options include running a fan or soothing music to partially drown out the sound of fireworks, investing in an anxiety vest for dogs and consulting with your veterinarian for anxiety medications if the animal’s reaction is severe.
Pet precautions for barbecues, warmer weather
Many people enjoy barbecuing during Memorial Day as well, and while barbecues can be fun for everyone, they can pose risks to pets that are present.
According to the ASPCA article “Our Top Five Tips for Labor Day BBQ Safety,” pets may try to eat used charcoal due to the taste of meat drippings that have fallen on the coals, but charcoal may cause gastrointestinal distress.
They may also try to eat discarded grease, which can cause stomach upset and even pancreatitis.
Skewers, corn cobs and other food preparation items may be of interest to pets, and things such as these can cause dangerous bowel obstructions or perforations.
A dog’s attempts to access meats that are cooking on the grill may result in burns, so it’s important not to allow pets to get too close to the food preparation area.
As the weather continues to become warmer, it’s crucial to follow heat safety tips for pets to keep them safe and healthy.
These tips include providing plenty of shade and water during all outdoor excursions, not leaving pets alone in a parked car and checking the pavement’s temperature before walking dogs across the potentially hot surface.
Summer of Second Chances continues
LCHS also has plenty of ways to support the shelter through our Summer of Second Chances campaign. We depend on donations to continue to care for pups and kitties in need, and every little bit helps!
The Pets 2 the Rescue virtual race has been extended to June 15. The entry fee is only $10, and if you select LCHS as your shelter of choice, all of the proceeds will go to Lee County Humane Society to help us care for our animals.
To sign up, visit https://pets2therescue.org/southeast#Alabama to register.
We are still selling art kits for $10 and stickers for $4 each. To order an art kit, please email outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.
If you would like to purchase a sticker, please stop by the shelter to let our front desk staff know which and how many stickers you would like to order. The choices include stickers with the slogans “Motivated by Caffeine and Canines,” “The Ones in Need Are the Best Breed,” “Busy Saving All the Animals” and “Life is Short. Pet that Dog.”
Please place your order by May 28 to receive your sticker(s) by the middle of June. However, we will be providing another opportunity to order stickers in June.
Please follow us on our social media pages for the latest updates on happenings at the shelter, including events, promotions, adoptable animals and our latest needs for supply donations.
We thank everyone for continuing to support LCHS and our animals during these uncertain times.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
