For our annual fundraising gala this year, LCHS is hosting Shrimpin’ for the Shelter, a low country shrimp boil, which will be held at Auburn Oaks on March 19.
The main course will feature shrimp boil classics such as seafood and vegetables in a flavorful seasoning broth. For those who don’t prefer seafood, other delicious options will be available. This event is a fun opportunity to get together with friends for a well-deserved night out that also benefits shelter animals.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to listen to live music performed by Blane Rudd. As Rudd’s Facebook page states, “Blane constantly packs any venue small to large with his powerful live shows and has thousands upon thousands of followers in the social media universe.” The page continues to say, “Needless to say, Blane has made a huge footprint in the realm of authentic country music.”
The proceeds from Shrimpin’ for the Shelter will go toward the animals of LCHS. Monetary donations help us to feed our animals, provide medical care, transport them to shelters and rescues and promote adoptions at LCHS.
The support of Lee County communities is central to our mission of caring for the lost and homeless companion animals of Lee County and finding happy forever homes for them.
Donations assist us in providing for the over 3,000 companion animals that we take in each year. With the shelter going through 132,000 pounds of kitty litter and 195,000 pounds of pet food in 2019, and with us spending an average of $880 per animal per stay to provide for their needs, we always need more donations.
Donations also contribute to our staff members participating in continuing education programs that help us to save more lives.
A long-term goal
One of our long-term goals is to either move to a new facility or add a second building to serve as an adoption center. The addition of a new facility will help us to continue to meet the needs of the growing communities of Auburn and Opelika while also enabling us to take in more animals from surrounding areas.
We’re looking forward to the event and have already received an outpouring of support from local communities, from the venue, caterer, silent auction item donors and everybody who has purchased tables and tickets.
Sidney Hancock, who serves LCHS in the role of outreach and development coordinator and is spearheading the planning and execution of the event, expressed her gratitude for the generosity of everyone who has contributed.
“It’s been wonderful to see support from the community from the willingness to donate a silent auction item to the generous offer by Mayor Anders to speak at the event,” said Hancock.
We are immensely thankful for our sponsors Auburn Oaks, Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn Veterinary Hospital, Prestige Properties, Scott Bridge Company, Steve & Sara Gosser and Yum Yums.
Tickets
Individual tickets to the event cost $200 per attendee. A table sponsorship guarantees a reserved table for 10, providing excellent value for those who have friends, co-workers or family members interested in attending.
Additional marketing benefits are also available for those who purchase a table. As Hancock explained, “Table sponsorships also qualify individuals or their business for our 2020 Assisi Society membership. Assisi members are those who donate $1,000 or more to LCHS annually and will receive exclusive and early access to shelter events, as well as have their support advertised year-round on LCHS marketing materials.”
The event on March 19 will be from 6-10 p.m. at Auburn Oaks Farm, located at 230 County Road 57 in Notasulga. To purchase tickets or table sponsorships, please email Sidney Hancock at outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
