At the Lee County Humane Society, a key aspect of our mission is to encourage responsible pet ownership and to increase the wellbeing of local companion animals.
This week, we would like to offer tips on keeping pets safe and healthy during spring and summer, including tips for fosters and pet safety advice.
Tip #1: If you decide to foster a pet during spring and summer, there are helpful steps that can make the transitioning process easier for the human members of the family, the foster pet and pets that are already in the household.
Spring and summer are busy times for animal shelters, so we depend on fosters during this time. Our need is particularly high this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, which prevents us from completing adoptions during this time.
Likewise, it may be easier for individuals and families to foster while working from home during social isolation.
As we stated in a Facebook post earlier this week, “We always suggest giving pets time to get used to the new home. We also ask that you follow the Rule of 3’s when adopting a new family member. It takes three days for them to decompress, three weeks to figure out a routine, and three months to feel completely at home with your family.”
As Animal Humane Society explains in their article titled “Introducing a New Pet to Your Household,” dogs that have been confined to a kennel for an extended period may be overwhelmed in a large house.
The dog may need to have a quiet room to retreat to and spend much of their time for the first few days. Taking a few tours of the home with trusted humans may help them feel more comfortable.
For cats, having a small, quiet room with secure hiding places is essential to prevent the kitty from becoming overwhelmed in a brand new environment.
When introducing a new animal to a resident pet, safety is the number one priority. Leaving a leash dragging on both dogs can make it easy to end the interaction if needed.
Foster dogs and resident dogs should first have supervised meet-and-greets. At LCHS, we strongly encourage meet-and-greets between prospective foster dogs and dogs already in the home before releasing a particular dog into foster.
When a new foster cat enters a home with resident cats, it can be helpful to keep the foster cat in one room at first, while the resident cat lives in the rest of the house.
Switching out bedding and blankets used by each cat can help them to become accustomed to each other’s scent. The resident cat may need to be kept in a separate room when the foster cat first explores the home.
By feeding the cats on opposite sides of the same door, they can begin to associate the presence of the other cat with positive experiences. The cats should be observed when interacting to ensure safety.
Tip #2: To protect the health of stray and feral kittens, people who find kittens should leave the kittens where they were found whenever possible and monitor for the mother’s return.
During kitten and puppy season, we often receive calls from concerned citizens who have found kittens and aren’t sure how to proceed. Because feral cats are typically scared of people, the mother cat may run away upon the approach of humans, and may not return until the human moves to a safe distance.
As we explained in a Facebook post last week, it can be helpful to sprinkle a circle of flour around the kittens and leave the area. If the flour is disturbed and paw prints are present, the kittens are being cared for by their mother.
If the mother cat doesn’t reappear within a few hours, then it may be necessary to remove the cats and care for them. The Kitten Lady’s website provides in-depth instructions to care for baby kittens, which are available at http://www.kittenlady.org.
Tip #3: Staying current on parasite prevention can help keep pets happy and healthy.
While pets should be on parasite prevention year-round, mosquito populations are at their highest during the summer months.
Heartworms are spread to dogs and cats by the bites of infected mosquitos and cause an infection that has major impacts on the health and lifespan of animals, including heart failure and lung problems. Treatment of heartworm disease in dogs is expensive and can be painful. Unfortunately, no treatment is available for cats.
Heartworm prevention medications for cats and dogs are relatively inexpensive and easy to obtain through a prescription from the vet.
As we stated in a Facebook post last week, heartworm treatment “can usually average about $30 for six months’ worth of prevention (which is much cheaper than hundreds of dollars for a year-long treatment).”
Tip #4: Pets can become dehydrated and suffer heat stroke, just like people. By ensuring that shaded areas are available during any time spent outdoors, providing lots of fresh water, and keeping pets indoors when heat advisories are issued, pet parents can protect their furry companions.
As outdoor temperatures rise, it becomes ever more dangerous to leave an animal in a parked car, even for a few minutes.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, on a 90-degree day, the temperature inside the car can reach 109 degrees in just 10 minutes. If you must go into a store or other buildings where dogs aren’t allowed, it’s generally best to leave furry companions at home.
The temperature of the pavement can also reach temperatures that can burn paws. It’s best to avoid walks during the hottest part of the day and to test out the temperature of pavement using your hand.
If the ground is too hot to touch, it’s too hot for the dog as well.
We hope that these tips are helpful as summer approaches. As always, we appreciate everyone’s support, which enables us to continue to save the lives of local companion animals.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.