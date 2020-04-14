At the Lee County Humane Society. , we are exploring new virtual engagement and volunteer opportunities during the COVID-19 crisis.
The vast majority of our pets are currently residing in foster homes, which has been immensely helpful for us and beneficial for the health of shelter pets, as closing for adoptions means that pets would otherwise reside in the shelter for an extended time.
We are very thankful for everyone who is helping from home by fostering LCHS animals.
LCHS needs during COVID-19
We currently need donations to provide for the medical needs and supplies for both the animals living at the shelter and for those living in foster homes. To donate, please visit our website, and look out for our weekly Must Have Monday social media posts to see our current supply needs.
Pet education topics
As safety concerns due to COVID-19 led us to close for adoptions and events temporarily, we are focusing on providing helpful information about animal health and behavior.
We have been sharing informative posts on responsible pet ownership through our social media platforms as part of our Pet Education Week.
Topics covered include heartworms, the FIV virus in cats; introducing a new pet to the home; the benefits of trap, neuter, and release (TNR) programs for feral cats; the importance of spay and neuter, including the low-cost SNYP and SNYP Plus spay and neuter programs in Lee County; and training and behavior in animals. We would love to hear your topic suggestions to be able to continue the series of Pet Education posts.
If there is a topic that you’d like for us to cover, please comment on our Facebook posts or send us a message!
Virtual volunteering and engagement
We have been looking for more virtual opportunities to get involved with the shelter while still adhering to social distancing guidelines. Because social distancing is of utmost importance at this time, we have canceled our in-person Books and Barks for April.
At the same time, we are introducing new ways to get involved from a distance. We will be having a virtual Books and Barks every Monday and Friday going forward, starting at 1:30 p.m. when the reading will first be broadcast live on the Volunteers of Lee County Humane Society Facebook page. At 3 p.m., the video of the reading will be posted to the main Lee County Humane Society Facebook page as a watch party.
For the shelter pet drawing contest, we will be asking members of the community of all ages to draw pictures of our current shelter pets.
Before we start the competition, we are looking for local businesses that would be able and interested in donating small gift certificates to the winner of the contest. We will raise awareness of the donating businesses on our social media platforms.
If you own a business or know anybody who might be interested in donating, please email volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org. Photos of our shelter pets can be found on our website at leecountyhumane.org and through our social media accounts.
If you have any ideas for virtual engagement or volunteer opportunities that you’d like to see during this time, please email volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org. We are thankful for everyone that has helped us during this time through donations, fostering and spreading the word about LCHS and responsible pet ownership.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
