One of the most amazing blessings we have been given over this last month is the emergence of spring and the incredible weather that we have been experiencing.
Day after day of this quarantine time has seen bright blue skies with wisps of fluffy clouds and warmer days. With weather like this, it is easier to “get outside” and bask in the sun, getting that much needed “sun therapy.”
I cannot emphasize enough the power of experiencing nature and breathing in fresh air. It is imperative that we do these things because not only is it healthier for our bodies, it is also a free dose of healing medicine for our minds as well.
And still, with each passing day of this challenging time and with the governor recently issuing a “Stay in Home” order, even the blue skies pose a challenge for those struggling to adapt to all of these changes.
In general, change can be a very good thing and most of us are pretty decent at adapting to these curve balls and moving forward with our lives, but this pandemic poses new obstacles that many, if not all of us, are having to face.
No one is immune to this virus and the unexpected feelings that we are waking up to daily. Even people who generally boast having a positive attitude and are filled with seemingly endless amounts of energy are having a difficult time. And you know what? I want to validate for you that it is OK.
It’s OK to not feel very strong right now, and it’s OK to cry. We have to continue to give ourselves permission to feel what we are feeling and to take each day as the trial that it is and work through the next disappointment or loss as it arises.
Understandable
Canceled weddings, virtual funerals, empty schools and lost family gatherings are just a few of the things that are affecting our moods. Many question whether or not life will ever get back to normal, and they are finding themselves feeling lost and hopeless with no identified end in sight.
Keep in mind that you are human and that around the world, most of us are going through some pretty similar things. By nature, we’re not used to being cooped up inside or told that we cannot leave our home for fear of getting infected or spreading infection, so it is understandable that we might not be filled with happiness and joy right now.
I say all of this to validate the idea that no one expects you to have all of the answers or to be the beacon of light for everyone. You are going to feel sad or anxious at times, and watching what is happening around us is certainly stressful.
Please know that this is normal and that your emotions are probably going to be scattered and will ebb and flow — sometimes you will experience the highs and sometimes you will experience the lows. Again, it’s OK. Just stay aware and monitor how you are feeling and continue to talk to those you love.
The good thing is that we can still have conversations and that continues to be a gift unlike any other, especially right now.
Thank you spring for being here and for reminding us that life goes on. I shudder to think what this quarantine would have felt like a few months ago, and so I am choosing to embrace the blue skies and the myriad of feelings that show up daily.
Cry if you need to and unleash those emotions because we have every right to address what we are going through, both the good and the bad.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
