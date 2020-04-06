Throughout the school year, the level of actually “liking” school comes in waves.
Typically, there is a lot of excitement at the beginning of the year as kids pack the halls adorned with colorful backpacks and fresh new sneakers. Teachers wait in anticipation to welcome their students, and the energy is at an all-time high.
But then, as the school year passes, both students and teachers alike become weary with the day-to-day operations of homework, parent conferences, behavior management and long days. They begin to count down the days to the next break, and admit that they are looking forward to time away from school.
Enter March 2020 and COVID-19 and school has taken on an entirely different meaning.
Initially, spring breaks were extended, and most students and teachers rejoiced at having a few extra days to stay at home with family and friends. But then, the break was extended and then extended again, and people began to wonder whether or not the schools would open their doors again.
Just the thought of not being able to finish the school year or how things like grades, testing, proms and graduations would take place brought about more questions and anxiety. My neighbor’s precious little girl hung a sign up in her room recently that stated “I want to go back to school.”
The anguish expressed by that mother upon hearing Gov. Ivey state that schools would now be closed permanently for the remainder of the academic year was news that she was not looking forward to sharing with her child.
And she is not alone. Parents are suffering. Teachers are filled with grief about not being able to see their students, that abrupt closing something that no one was prepared for or was willing to accept.
Honestly, some students rejoiced because, let’s face it, there are students out there that simply don’t like school. But even they are starting to struggle with the loss of structure and being able to see their friends and teachers.
CreativityTo combat this, social media and technology is erupting with ways for students and their teachers to still interact with one another while social distancing.
I have seen incredible amounts of creativity and learning instruction, and I have also witnessed tears and frustration from parents who are now working from home and have to cope with children who are struggling to understand what is happening and still try to maintain some semblance of learning at home.
There have been a lot of tears, anxiety, stress and, yes, emotional breakdowns. Sudden change can be difficult, and when the schools unexpectedly shuttered their doors, it took many by surprise.
The grief and loss that individuals are currently experiencing is unprecedented, something that none of us has witnessed during our lifetime. And yet, it is prevalent, and it is real.
Tremendous resolve
Eventually, we all know that life will get back to a routine that we are comfortable with. Does this mean that everything will be normal or even the same? If I am being honest, probably not; however I continue to be inspired by administrators, teachers, parents and students alike who are showing tremendous resolve during this challenging time.
Keep up the encouragement, the inspirational support of one another and the belief that positive things are coming. Before you know it, those yellow school buses will be roaming our streets once again, and the sound of laughter will reverberate inside classrooms.
Hang in there everyone and ask yourself this question — “Who knew that school would be so cool?”
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
