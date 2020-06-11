I think we can all agree that no one could have predicted what 2020 was going to bring us, and looking back to last year, many of us would give anything to take back statements such as “I can’t wait for 2019 to be over. It has been the worst year ever!”
Now, I’m not dismissing the problems and pain experienced in 2019 because everyone is entitled to their hurt and how they process it. It is easy to find ourselves comparing and contrasting (the old your problem is so much worse than mine mentality). And yet, when it comes right down to it, the bottom line is that when we experience loss of any kind it becomes our cross to bear and the feelings associated with it are raw, real and difficult to navigate.
The last few weeks have seen tensions rise, and the number of people seeking counseling support is escalating due to the inability to wrap our minds around recent events. Feelings sit heavily upon hearts and cries of “listen to me” fall upon deaf ears.
And even though grief has arrived and is front and center, it is often displayed in angry tones. I’ve always been taught that it is easier to be “mad than sad,” and I firmly believe it. Why? Because showing others that we are hurting, dropping our guard down and expressing those innermost raw emotions takes strength and energy that frankly many of us are struggling to possess right now.
Watching the news is hard. Scrolling through social media is even harder because we are constantly inundated with images that create instant havoc on our hearts and minds.
One minute we are looking at pictures of rescue animals and watching videos of children laughing and being kind to others, and the next minute we are being assaulted by people’s opinions, political jargon and inflammatory speech. Many struggle to process the information they are seeing: police brutality, peaceful protests, rioting and looting in the streets and the one singular event that initiated this movement, the death of George Floyd.
Having conversations with the community this week has demonstrated that we, as human beings, are feeling pretty broken. Our hearts are heavy with grief and loss, and we struggle to understand what has happened, why it has happened and how we are going to heal and move forward together.
During this time, we are more sensitive. We are searching for empathy and compassion, and we are attempting to embrace our fellow neighbors and say things like “I see you. I hear you. I love you.”
Signs of support “backing the blue” are necessary and important, as well as acknowledging that Black Lives Matter and what that truly means. Clergy are coming together to provide safe settings for conversations that need to be had, conversations made more difficult by COVID-19 and the forced separation that the virus has already imposed upon us.
Now, more than ever, is a time to give ourselves grace and accept that grieving has entered our hearts. How can we watch what is happening all around us and not feel saddened by current events?
I know for my household it is difficult to watch, and we have to limit the amount of time spent absorbing all of those feelings. But we are also aware that this is history in the making and that this is something we are all a part of, whether we like it or not.
Life is precious and never has it been more apparent that we must come together, broken, uncertain and perhaps even afraid in order to pick up the pieces of a country that we love.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
