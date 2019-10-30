For those who are grieving, they are well aware of the fact that the holidays are already here. Yes, tomorrow is the last day of October, and yet, everywhere we look, we are reminded of the days that are coming, and it can be extremely painful.
Songs, decorations, conversations overheard in the grocery store or sermons given at church are all examples of reminders that trigger grief responses, whether this is your first year without your loved one, or it has been many.
Just thinking about what is coming and how you might “make it through” that potentially difficult time can be overwhelming, and it is not unusual for me to receive an uptick in phone calls from people looking for support.
I am a firm believer in that grief shared with others is better than attempting to carry the weight alone, and yet I understand that not everyone is comfortable talking about their feelings. However, having an opportunity to gather with people who are also walking the grief path can be very validating, and, in a way, empowering.
It helps us understand that we are not alone and that there are numerous people out there that are struggling with similar feelings or issues that are certain to arise around the holiday season. Nothing lightens a heart filled with sorrow more than being surrounded by those who truly “understand” and who are present beside you without judgment because they have been there themselves.
On Nov. 14, two events will be taking place to provide an atmosphere of healing. The annual “Coping with the Holidays” luncheon, sponsored by Compassus Hospice, the Opelika SportsPlex, Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Kitchen 3810, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Opelika SportsPlex. It is free and is open to anyone who is grieving. Reservations are required by Friday, Nov. 8, and can be made by calling 334-502-0216.
Later that same day, from 6-7 in the evening, our annual “Light the Night Evening of Remembrance” will take place behind Bethany House by the lake.
This is a beautiful opportunity for individuals, families and the community at large to come together and light a candle in memory of our loved ones.
Why do we do this? We do this because it brings the memory of our loved ones to the forefront and allow us some healing time together. It also demonstrates that by gathering together, we are not grieving alone and that there are countless numbers of others who are also looking for a little “holiday relief.”
I particularly love this evening event because it gives me the opportunity to have conversations, check on support systems and maybe even receive and give a hug or two. There is something so beautiful watching candles being lit one by one and knowing that each and every flame represents a precious life lost and a family that has been left behind to honor their memory.
Keep in mind that this is open to the community, to anyone who is grieving and has experienced a loss of a loved one. Time frame does not matter because we all know that there’s no such thing as “forgetting them,” and so the loss could have been from last week, last year, 20 years ago, etc.
I just urge you to come and be present. Invite your friends and family and, hopefully, together, we can provide a little bit of comfort at this time of year.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is the bereavement coordinator at Hospice Compassus EAMC and is a licensed counselor. You can contact her at Jennifer.filush@compassus.com.
