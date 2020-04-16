I remember a few months back when my mom asked where we would be celebrating Easter this year.
There are five of us children, and we are all spread out among three states, so we typically try to spend the holidays by alternating whose home we travel to. It’s a system that has worked well for us over the years.
Little did I know that we would be sitting here at this time no longer contemplating where we would celebrate together, because instead, we are all sheltering at our own perspective homes — a far cry from what we had originally envisioned.
Yes, Easter has now come and gone, but there is still so much sadness being expressed by families separated or even due to the loss of traditional activities most often celebrated on this day.
Something as simple as dyeing eggs went to the wayside for most because not only are eggs difficult to come by at this time, but simply going to the grocery store remains risky.
Chocolate bunnies and stuffed animals either remain on store shelves due to the inability to go out and shop, or they have all but disappeared (just like toilet paper and Lysol) due to people “panic buying,” leaving little to nothing for families searching for a few items to fill an Easter basket.
Nothing about this time is considered normal other than the collective feelings that many of us are experiencing. Anxiety, stress, fear and sadness remain ever present as we wake up each blessed morning wondering when all of this will come to an end and when we can get back to living the life we are used to living.
Challenges arise every single day. Some we are able to face and conquer, while others present more difficulties.
For example, I flat out had to tell some members of my family that they could not come over to visit.
They were really wanting to be with family; however, because I love them, I told them “no,” something I don’t think I have ever had to do in my life.
Hope
I understand that I am not alone in making these hard choices. Social media is inundated right now with families and friends desperate to see one another, something that perhaps many took for granted until the virus arrived.
Things as simple as wandering through a store, sitting down in a local restaurant or going to see a movie have been taken away from us, and those have been bitter pills to swallow. However, I have seen people becoming more creative and finding ways to maintain positive outlooks and good spirits.
Those who are lucky enough to be quarantined with loved ones are sharing more family meals together and are engaging in activities that maybe they didn’t have time for before all of this took those choices away from us.
So yes, the sadness felt about absent Easter egg hunts and children carrying their baskets filled with candy, to the empty pews at Easter Sunday services are very prevalent in our hearts. And perhaps the traditional baked ham and all the fixings went to the wayside this year, replaced with whatever was still in the pantry or in the freezer.
However, the meaning of the holiday itself is still very clear, and what this virus cannot do is tear apart our faith, despite the hardships we are currently facing.
Remember that it continues to be OK to feel grief and sadness over things lost. Life is moving on, and, with it, hope continues to be the beacon of light that will see us through this darkness.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.