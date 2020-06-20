Maybe you have experienced this before, and then again, maybe you haven’t, but watching a loved one battle a terminal illness is beyond heartbreaking.
To see someone so vibrant and filled with life slowly disappear before your very eyes is a memory that cannot be erased, and it is a memory that can either impede or assist us in our healing grief journey.
I say impede because, again, we are witnessing the slow or sometimes rapid decline of a loved one who is struggling to fight for their independence and their continued ability to “do for themselves” as long as they can.
As the illness progresses, loss of things that we normally take for granted, like standing on our own, walking to the bathroom and feeding ourselves begin to take center stage, and it is then that the stark realization that they are leaving us becomes a harsh reality.
Some argue that sitting bedside and caregiving for a loved one is a pain unlike any other because sometimes it is lengthy, and there is suffering involved. Seeing someone become a shell of the person they once were can leave images that disrupt our sleep and keep us questioning if we made the correct choices or if we did everything we could.
Within the realms of bereavement support, many share feelings that they wouldn’t necessarily open up and talk about freely with family or friends. Some of that has to do with the myriad of emotions felt, some expressing relief that the painful journey of death has ended and that their loved one is no longer suffering anymore.
This is often followed by immense guilt for feeling relieved, and yet I am quick to validate those feelings because they are raw, heart filled and real. Additionally, sometimes an admission is made that they are exhausted both physically and emotionally and that in having honest conversations with their loved one, they knew how difficult it was for their loved one to live in that state of decline because they didn’t want to burden anyone.
It’s almost like a permission of sorts letting loved ones know that they are OK, and that even though they are not wanting to leave us, ultimately they are “ready to go.”
If I am able to be involved with a family to provide pre-bereavement support, I almost always encourage honest conversations and storytelling, or the sharing of memories. Though this can be incredibly painful, it is also healing and can also lessen future regrets post death.
To be clear, we are our own worst enemy at times, placing blame upon ourselves for everything under the sun that others would never blame us for, and yet we do it anyway. We struggle to play an unwanted role in the long-term death of someone we hold so dear, desperate to keep them here longer while consistently placing their needs above our own.
Across the board, no one would willingly choose to give up that time spent caregiving, but they can talk about the anguish felt when communication goes dark, when the eyes no longer open and yet the heart still beats.
Being so near to them and yet feeling so far away, the absence of their playful laughter or seeing the adoration reflect in their eyes is beyond painful. However, there is consent given between them that they will be reunited again someday and that they will always be connected by the love that they share with one another.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
