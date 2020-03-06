When we talk about grief and loss, a vast number of people think that the first few months after the death are the hardest and when we are in need of the most support.
In reality, as I tell those I have the honor to walk alongside, the later months are when grief support is most crucial.
Why? Because in the beginning, we are inundated with phone calls, cards and visits. People know and understand that you are going through a very difficult time, and they want you to know that they are thinking of you and are ready and available if you need anything.
However, as time goes by, those calls, cards and visits slow to a trickle and the bereaved often find themselves feeling lost and abandoned.
Because life goes on, it’s not that people have forgotten about you or that they don’t care, it’s just that your loss isn’t necessarily first and foremost on their mind anymore.
To the bereaved, this may seem unfair and feelings range from intense sadness to overwhelming anger at all of what transpires in their grief journey. Something that is foreign to them and not easy to navigate. Some are able to reach out to family and friends and ask for support, but many choose to suffer alone or wear that safety mask of “I’m fine” so that others won’t worry about them.
It’s not that they are “finished” grieving, it’s just that they have entered a new stage, one that makes them doubt how they are doing or even question whether or not they are grieving “correctly.”
Time and time again, I find myself saying to individuals, “No, you are not crazy. What you are experiencing is normal, and, unfortunately, there are going to be many more hardships and bumps ahead.”
Unbelievably hard
Grief is unbelievably hard. Those going through it struggle to share their feelings or hesitate to seek counseling or find a support group. What I often tell people is that grief support is a gift that you can give to yourself because it allows you the chance to drop any pretenses and unload pent up feelings and emotions.
It gives you an opportunity to ask questions, speak honestly and, most importantly, have feelings validated, which goes a long way in your healing journey.
In fact, I probably receive more calls from people looking for grief support after the first six months has passed. It is at this point that things slow down enough where they finally find themselves able to breathe again and the finality of death starts to settle in (they are not coming back).
Just being able to talk about their loved ones and process feelings brings people tremendous relief, and I can visibly see shoulders relax as individuals realize that seeking support was “not as bad as they thought.”
Life changing
As a counselor, I am constantly encouraging people I come in contact with to share their grief journey with others.
There are those who are comfortable within a group setting and others are more private. Either way, the experience can be life changing for many, especially those who are feeling “stuck” or “left behind” while traversing social circles of family and friends.
If you are currently on your grief journey and have hesitated to seek support, ask yourself what is preventing you from making that call?
Picking up that phone and dialing that number may be the greatest gift you can give yourself, because, at this stage, sometimes the grief journey is really just beginning. Help is out there.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
