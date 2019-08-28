One thing I think we can all agree on is that love makes everything seem better.
The skies are bluer, the birds sing more sweetly and the bounce in our step is apparent by all who observe us moving through life.
And then death happens, and even though love doesn’t disappear, it feels as though it is just floating beyond our reach. And we struggle to find beauty and meaning in a world that was once so comfortable and filled with happiness.
People ask me all the time for an “estimate” as to how long this period of grieving lasts, and as I have said many times in here before, it is unique to each individual and no one truly knows when it will begin to feel as if we can breathe again.
Of course, breathing is a part of living and we do find ourselves managing to make it through each day, even if it feels labored or suffocating. Many describe grief as feeling like they are “unable to breathe,” and they wonder if there will ever be anything in life worth living for again.
Once I have validated for them that they are definitely not alone in this experience and that many others describe grief in similar ways, they appear to breathe a bit easier knowing that there is going to be a time in which navigating through the toughest thing they have ever done in their life will become softer, not necessarily easier.
“Periods of time”
The thing is that grief creates blinders, barriers and the inability to see or think straight. We wander from one task to another, oblivious to the fact that life continues to “go on” around us, and many even describe having lost “periods of time” while grieving.
And even though there are different phases of grief that we tend to bounce around and about in, or skip altogether, there will come a time when all the chaos and confusion starts to clear. Our ability to focus on simple things becomes an easier task, and suddenly, we are overcome by the beauty of life itself and all of the things we have been missing while shrouded within our grief haze.
This is an amazing thing when it happens, but is sometimes followed quickly by feelings of guilt for “moving on” and rediscovering ourselves and the things that make us happy once again.
Let me be the first to say that when death occurs, it may feel like your life is over, and yet it really is just beginning a new chapter.
All of the ugliness, pain and raw emotion that death brings eventually wears off, becoming a distant memory and is replaced by all of the warm, wonderful feelings of love that never disappeared (they were just patiently waiting to be found once again).
Life is truly beautiful, even in death, and how we choose to approach our bereavement goes a long way in promoting healing and creates a sense of beauty that cannot be compared to anything else.
Why? Because there is simply nothing else like it. And as time progresses, we begin to accept the offerings coming our way and open our arms to embracing the start of something beautiful.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is the bereavement coordinator at Hospice Compassus EAMC and is a licensed counselor. You can contact her at Jennifer.filush@compassus.com.