As the days of quarantine and sheltering at home continue, people are addressing one of the most important aspects of human nature — socialization.
They find themselves in very unfamiliar situations and are constantly questioning when this will all be over, and when it is, will things ever be back to normal?
I’m definitely not a scientist, but I have been following along with most of the country by reading all the latest studies, and I believe the honest answer is no.
Let me be a little clearer by saying that I honestly do not believe that “normal” is possible for the simple fact that COVID-19 has changed us. And when examining that change, it is up to each of us to determine if this change is for the better or for the worse.
What is meant by that? Well, when we are discussing death and dying, a term evolved that described life after the loss of a loved one as being “the new normal.” People struggle with understanding what that truly means because loss turns our world upside down, and, for a time, we can’t even fathom the idea of anything ever being “normal” again.
However, as time moves forward, sometimes quickly and sometimes slowly, we acknowledge the fact that this significant event in our lives has indeed changed us. There is no going back to the way things were and that is one of the most challenging parts of being on a grief journey, but there does come a time in which we can look back and see growth and healing — a place we never thought we would see again.
So, an honest question for us all, “What is going to be our ‘new normal?’” What will human interaction look like once we emerge on the other side of this invasive virus that is threatening not only our lives, but our way of living as well?
Already, people are suffering from the lack of human contact — handshakes, hugs, intimate conversations with family and friends outside of our households, and it is taking a toll on our mental health.
There has been an uptick in phone calls requesting counseling sessions to address common issues such as extreme irritability, lack of motivation, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, feeling detached and crying unexpectedly. People are desperate to feel validation and just want to know that everything is going to be OK and that they aren’t losing it.
One thing I do know is that none of us has ever experienced anything like this before, so we must give ourselves credit for how we have adapted thus far. And then, we could benefit from allowing grace to enter our hearts and nurture us during this difficult time.
Unfortunately, no one is immune to the far reaches of COVID-19 and the impact it is having on our lives. Every day new challenges present themselves, and sometimes we may feel as though we have reached our limit and that we couldn’t possibly take anymore, and yet, we find a way. Part of our ability to survive is the comfort we receive from reaching out to others.
Please don’t disappear and become paralyzed in your home — continue to make those phone calls, send those texts, Facetime or find ways to give back to your community.
We are surviving this brutal enemy by remaining social, even from a distance, and that is the true spirit of humanity, something I like to keep in mind as we continue to grow into our “new normal.”
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
