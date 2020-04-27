With Alabama’s growing season in full swing, produce growers are working to ensure continuing food safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC, USDA and FDA agree that there is no indication the virus can infect consumers through food or food packaging.
Good agricultural practicesAlabama Extension food safety regional extension agent Kristin Woods said the produce industry uses Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to help protect against foodborne illness.
Woods said that many growers go through voluntary audits to verify that fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled and stored as safely as possible to minimize risks of microbial food safety hazards.
“Food system workers—including harvesters, packers, processing line workers and others—are critical to a safe and consistent food supply in the U.S.,” Woods said. “In fact, a Department of Homeland Security issued guidance recognized agricultural production, food processing, distribution, retail and food service, as well as allied industries workers, as essential workers.”
Health of agricultural workersWoods said worker health is crucial to a stable supply.
“Farms already have food safety protocols in place to preserve the safety of freshly harvested products, but now there are also enhanced procedures to protect employees from the virus,” she said. “These procedures protect workers during harvest and in packinghouses so that producers can keep food flowing from farm to table.”
Woods said consumers should know some key facts about the produce industry. Food system workers are highly trained. These workers undergo extensive training to prevent the hazards that cause foodborne illness. They have the knowledge to assess risks on the farm, during processing, at retail and in the kitchen.
If a worker tests positive for COVID-19, they go home. Individuals who come in contact with an infected person should self-quarantine. Processing facilities have enhanced procedures to frequently clean and sanitize high-traffic surfaces. This virus, like others, can survive on surfaces for an extended time making cleaning and sanitizing vital to public health.
There is no food shortage in the U.S. Shoppers may see empty grocery store shelves in the short-term; however, many packinghouses are shifting gears from food service accounts to retail accounts. This switch takes time to see on the grocery store shelf.
Woods encourages shoppers to exercise patience instead of stockpiling.
“Shifting our food supply from food service to retail in a short amount of time is not an easy job,” she said.
Produce safetyWhile Woods emphasizes the importance of purchasing and consuming Alabama-grown produce, she reminds consumers that because this virus does not appear to be foodborne, imported produce remains safe.
“That’s especially good news for people who like tropical fruits including, bananas and papayas,” Woods said.
Woods said using basic hygiene practices can curb the spread of the virus and other germs. “Washing hands before and after a grocery trip, social distancing from other shoppers, covering coughs and sneezes or staying at home when feeling unwell help reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” she said.
Farmers’ market shoppers may notice new packaging or rules as they begin shopping for produce this year. Vendors will expect shoppers to shop safely. Take advantage of any opportunity to wash or sanitize hands.
Also try to avoid picking up produce to inspect it before purchasing.
“If it is possible to pay in advance, use a credit card or use Apple Pay — do it,” Woods said.
More informationMore information on food safety at the farmers market are in the Alabama Extension Food Safety at the Farmers Market Video Series.
Find more information on all aspects of food safety on the Alabama Extension website, www.aces.edu.Upcoming events
Alabama 2020 Census — Be counted in the 2020 Census! Through July. The Census determines state and federal legislative districts and is used to plan for local schools, roads, and other projects. Online: my2020census.gov. Phone: 334-330-2020. Video and other material: https://www.census.gov/library/video/2019/shape-your-future.htmlhttps://www.census.gov/library/video/2019/2020-census-psa-census-made-simple.html https://alabama2020census.com/resources
Cottage Food Law Testing — Now offering over-the-phone testing. Contact your County Food Safety & Quality Agent Janet Johnson at 334-703-2237.
Virtual Farm Tours — Alabama’s stay-at-home orders prevent us from getting out and seeing our beautiful state. But our farms can come to you. This weekly online tour is streamed live on Facebook every Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. (Alabama Farmer Connection)
The Home Grounds team presents Urban Green: Back 2 Basics Wednesdays — This online educational series will provide basic gardening and landscaping training for clients in limited space urban areas. Join the Home Grounds team online this spring, starting Wednesday, April 1, to learn about the basics of limited space gardening. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom: https://auburn.zoom.us/j/8844877917
April 30 — Selecting Trees: Alternative Trees to Crepe Myrtle, noon. The Crepe Myrtle is one of the iconic southern landscape trees. The advent of the Crepe Myrtle Bark Scale has begun to destroy the familiar Crepes, so we need something new to stand it their place. We’ll examine the trade-available small to medium flowering trees and consider their promise as replacements for Crepe Myrtles. Registration: https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJQqcuirqDMjgUI9o0HKdZSwVfTi2RyuCw
May 7 — Managing Pine Bark Beetle in Urban Landscapes, noon — In light of last year’s drought pine bark beetles are expected to be a concern this summer. This seminar will discuss conditions that cause pine beetle outbreaks, bark beetle identification and management strategies for urban landscapes Registration: https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/u50uceiprjwu2K31KgFiVu5vuzMF8LVivg
Column written by Tara Barr, the county extension coordinator for the Lee County Extension Office.
