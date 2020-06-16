One of the first things we do each morning is let the chickens and ducks out of their coop. It’s like a traffic jam at the door when it’s opened.
You’ve read it here before, but we have a couple of ducks with an identity crisis. For the most part, they think and act like chickens — non-roosting, swimming chickens. They just don’t know any better.
One of the last things we do each night is lock them back up. There are too many stray dogs, coyotes, possums, foxes and raccoons out here to risk anything. The ducks are always the last two to check in.
The other night, I walked over to encourage them to move toward the coop but noticed that the female duck wasn’t doing well. She tried to stand, but flopped right back down. She couldn’t hold up her head. The male mallard was clearly in distress. His lady was hurting.
We had no idea what had happened to her or what was ailing her. It seemed as if the issue was her neck but who knows.
I held her while Lucy gave her fluids with a syringe. After a while, we wondered if we should go ahead and euthanize her. The last thing we wanted to do was to let her suffer. We decided to bypass that for the time being.
I sat there holding her in my arms for two hours in an Adirondack chair in front of the barn. There was hardly any movement at all.
During that time, a dear friend of mine from Chicago called me out of the blue. Sgt. Burr was one of my mentors when I was a young soldier stationed in Germany. With all the chaos going on, he just wanted to talk and that we did, for about an hour.
He is an African-American male from South Central Los Angeles. He had me over to his house with his family for two Thanksgivings and one Christmas. It would have been another Christmas, but another family had already asked. It was awesome how the older troops took care of us younger guys, regardless of where we came from.
This was shortly after the Rodney King riots. We learned so much from each other. I learned not to judge everyone from South Central based on the media and stereotypes, and he learned the same about this young man from Alabama. We had a great talk that ended with tears and reciprocating “I love yous.”
I also talked with Marilyn, his lovely wife of 35 years. Although they live in the suburbs, she said she’d rather be in Alabama sitting in an Adirondack chair holding a duck in front of a barn.
Her breathing seemed OK — the duck’s, not Marilyn’s, although her breathing was OK, too — and she seemed at peace. There were a few times where she held up her head and flapped her wings. Then she’d just flop her head right back down on my shoulder.
There was hope. She still had some flight in her, so I decided to put her in the coop with her mate and the chicks. If she was going to die, at least it was in her element with her Peeps.
I was hesitant about going to let them out when I woke up the next morning. I was hoping she’d passed peacefully overnight.
I slowly approached the coop. I was late, so the traffic jam had backed up, and they were in a fowl mood — lots of honking! I opened the door and looked in the back corner where the ducks usually dig in, but she was not there! I looked all around as they exited one by one. I didn’t see her.
“Quack! Quack! Quack!” I looked down, and they were both at my feet, looking as healthy as ever.
“Quack! Quack! Quack!” I want to say that they were saying “Thank You!” but I really believe they were just telling me to get out of the way.
Either way, she’s been just fine ever since. We still don’t know what happened. Maybe she fell in the well or got kicked in the head by a donkey. I don’t know. Maybe she tried to walk under the fence and forgot to duck.
We’re just glad she’s okay.
We can learn a lot from animals, and on this night, I learned this: If there is a glimmer of hope, don’t ever give up, and don’t ever let anyone give up on you.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
