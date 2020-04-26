Bennie Adkins was born in Waurika, Okla., in 1934. He was the middle child of seven born to a family dedicated to farming and maintaining livestock during the dreaded Dust Bowl of the thirties.
From the plains of Oklahoma to the jungles of Vietnam, Command Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Bennie Adkins was and always has been a survivor.
I wrote that opening paragraph in October 2014 for a local magazine. Bennie was just weeks removed from being awarded the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest military honor, by President Obama in a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 for his actions during a 38-hour battle, followed by another 48 hours of escape and evasion.
Bennie fought with machine guns, small arms and hand grenades, killing an estimated 135 — 175 enemy combatants and sustaining 18 different wounds. He was and always will be a survivor.
I’d heard his name countless times before I ever met him. In 2011, I gave a speech on Veterans Day. Many of the veterans in attendance talked about Bennie.
In fact, he was in the hospital, apparently in pretty bad shape at the time, but he was always a resilient Special Forces warrior and was able to bounce back and make a full recovery. He’s a survivor.
I also met a man there that day named Tom Ingram, a warrior and a hero in his own right. Tom fought in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII, earning two Bronze stars along the way.
Earl Sumners was there, too. “Grandpa,” as I called him, served in the Navy in the South Pacific during WWII. He was even in Tokyo Bay preparing for the invasion when the first atomic bomb was dropped. I met Earl when I joined the Opelika Exchange Club 25 years ago.
I met Red Marlett one night when he was a guest at the Exchange Club. He, too, fought in WWII and was a POW in northern Africa. He was tough as nails and rose to the rank of sergeant major in the National Guard.
Then there was Husky Kirkwood, yet another veteran of WWII. He was a pilot for the Navy who retired with the rank of captain. That man is and will always be a legend. I met Bennie at Husky’s home, Roamer’s Roost. He was very humble and soft spoken. He wasn’t a very large man, and he walked with a cane.
In early December, 2013, I decided that I wanted to do something for these gentlemen and organized a trip to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) to see “A Christmas Carol.” I had help from friends who let me borrow their church van to another friend, an employee of ASF, who let us park by the front door.
Along for the trip were my then girlfriend, Lucy, and Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan. We had an incredible trip. The guys may have been a bit smitten by the two ladies. At just 79, Bennie was the youngster among the vets.
We mostly just listened. Their stories were entertaining and informative. I did pose a question for the group after they talked a little about their service. I asked, “If you could do anything differently, what would it have been?”
I don’t recall their answers in their entirety, and don’t remember who said what, but it went something like this.
Husky talked about doing something different with his plane — perhaps changing planes. I’m not sure. Bennie replied, “I don’t know why you’d want to fly a plane when you could jump out of one.”
Tom, I believe, said he had the opportunity to go to Officer Candidate School while in France. Bennie replied, “I don’t know why you’d want to go to OCS when you could jump out of a plane.”
Grandpa said he often wished he’d re-enlisted in the Navy. Once again, Bennie replied, “I don’t know why you’d want to stay in the Navy when you could jump out of airplanes.”
Red had once received a tryout for the Yankees and wished he’d had another crack at the bat, so to speak. Like clockwork, Bennie said, “I don’t know why you’d want to play baseball when you could jump out of airplanes.”
Finally, I asked the man himself what he would have done differently had he to do it all over again, and without skipping a beat, he looked over at his cane and said, “Well, I probably wouldn’t have jumped out of so many airplanes.”
Because the Good Lord saw fit for me to make that trip with a van full of heroes, he rewarded me with one of the top five experiences of my life when Bennie invited me to Washington, D.C. for his Medal of Honor ceremony and all the festivities that went along with it. When I invited him on the trip to ASF, I had no idea that he was even being considered for it.
I was around him at least a dozen times over the past few years, and every time I saw him was like the first. It was always an honor, and I always had to get a picture taken with him. It’s not every day you get to see a Medal of Honor recipient.
Except for Tom, all of the WWII veterans on that trip to ASF have passed on. Tom is still kicking, but they won’t let him drive any more. I just called to check on him last week. When this COVID-19 crisis is over, I’m going to go pick him up and take him to lunch. Not many heroes left from the Battle of the Bulge. Plus, he’s my friend.
Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins passed away on April 17, 2020. He will join his lovely bride, Mary, in Arlington National Cemetery at a later day. He fought the good fight. He was a warrior to the end. He is a survivor, and his legacy will survive forever.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
