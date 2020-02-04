Christmas gets earlier and earlier every year, but this is ridiculous.
If you believe this to be true, then you are in luck, as this story isn’t really about Christmas. Or, maybe it is. I don’t know. Carry on.
I love traditions. This past Christmas, I bought a brand new “The Night Before Christmas” book to read to my family. I was Clark Griswold in another life. I also signed it, “To my family, Love Daddy, 2019,” or something like that.
I think it’s very important to sign and date books that are keepers. I have quite a few that are signed by loved ones, many of whom are no longer here. Did I use “whom” correctly there? I struggle with the proper usage of that particular word.
Oh, I forgot to read the book — maybe this year.
When I was a kid, we always left milk and cookies out for Santa. Always. She, yes, my personal Santa was a she, loved the milk.
I didn’t know that she was a she at the time, but I learned years later that she was indeed a she, and she always provided us with a great Christmas. The milk was always in a Jack’s glass that we’d gotten there sometime during the mid-70s.
Local people know what Jack’s is, but others may not. It’s a hamburger chain headquartered in Birmingham; however, there are apparently 171 locations across not only Alabama, but also Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi. For the record, it has nothing to do with Jack in the Box, and it’s better.
I always remember that full glass of milk being on the piano bench next to a handful of cookies. It was there every Christmas. Each year, Santa would drink about half the glass and eat a cookie or two before going on her merry way.
When we moved from our house on Jollit Avenue, that glass disappeared. I don’t know what happened to it, but I wish we could have secured it.
I didn’t know it at the time, but that glass was special. I think about it every Christmas. I really do. I know, it was just a glass, and it might sound silly to some, but it was a tradition unique to our little family.
I’d always hoped that I’d one day find a replacement, but I knew the likelihood of that happening was slim at best. We often go to thrift shops and flea and antique malls because you simply never know what you might run across.
You might find a chair, a couch or a mounted armadillo on a stick. You just never know. I’ve always kept my eyes open — not really looking, but the radar was always at work. Always.
Lucy has a booth called Bows & Arrows at Longleaf Antique Mall in Alex City. When I go with her, I tend to talk to people and just stroll up and down each aisle. Abby likes to go see the mannequin named Janet, which is my mamma’s name, by the way. Anyway, y’all should come see Lucy’s booth sometimes. She has all kinds of neat things, except for an armadillo on a stick.
I walked down one aisle and was about to make the right turn onto the next, when, what to my wondering eyes should appear, but two glasses — glasses that looked like Jack’s Christmas glasses.
Could it be? Surely not…but they were. They were original, too. They looked just like the one we had 40 years ago, so at $3 a pop, I snagged them up quickly. It was Christmas in January.
If there’s something you truly want, never stop searching. Always keep your eyes and ears open. It’s out there. Somewhere. Be ready.
I now have one for my little family to leave for Santa, so the tradition continues. The other one, well, I gave it to Santa. I hope she still enjoys the milk.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
