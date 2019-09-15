It’s hot outside. It’s hot at home, too. The window unit does just enough to keep us from getting a heat stroke. The portable A/C complements it well.
I’m sitting here at the Dadeville library catching up on work. It’s nice and cool in here. It’s hard to get anything done around the house when anyone is there, so I come up here from time to time.
It’s just me, my laptop and The Beatles on my earphones. Yeah, I call them earphones. I think that’s what we used to call them. Now, the girls laugh at me when I have on my “earphones.”
I didn’t get much done last week. I wasn’t feeling very well on Labor Day and was laid up most of the day. On Tuesday morning, I had a VA appointment and had to drive to Georgia that afternoon for a couple of speaking engagements on Wednesday.
I spoke at safety meetings for two Georgia Power plants. The plant manager — the same gentleman for both locations — didn’t know what to think about having a comedian speak on safety, but he trusted his staff to make good decisions.
When all was said and done, he was very pleased and is eager to have me back.
The rest of the week was spent helping Lucy with her “shenanigans.” Her words, not mine.
We set her up in a larger booth at Long Leaf Antique Mall in Alex City. Well, she set it up. I just moved things. Then I went back home to write a column, but that didn’t happen. Writing is a funny thing. If you’re a writer, you either can or you can’t at a particular moment in time. And if you only have a short window to get it done, it makes it that much harder.
After being horizontal for most of Labor Day, I finally got up and moved around some. I even took Abby for a stroll.
When most of my energy was exhausted, I went back and sat in a chair under the cedar tree in our yard. Abby was out. It didn’t take long before I was, too, but before that happened, I just looked around and took everything in. My head was a little stopped up, so things didn’t seem real.
I looked at sweet Abigail, who was sound asleep in her stroller. She’s a miracle in every conceivable manner. She also the sweetest baby you’ll ever meet. She’s likely blown you a kiss at the store. We are so lucky to be her parents! It’s hard to believe that she’ll be 2 next month.
Although my eyes were fixated on my greatest accomplishment, there was just so much to hear and see from where I was sitting.
The dogs barked occasionally. The horses whinnied. That’s apparently what they do. The chickens were making chicken sounds. The bees were buzzing around the bird bath. The birds were chirping all around — probably at the bees for borrowing their bath. And, there was a slight breeze in the air, which was heard, seen and felt.
I don’t know what got into me, but I just felt so emotional sitting there at the house under that old cedar tree. So grateful.
That old cedar, by the way, was planted by Uncle Glenn over 50 years ago. My late father was born in the house back in 1945, shortly after the war. My Maw Maw and Paw Paw raised so many amazing children in this home, and now here we are trying to do the same. Life isn’t perfect by a long shot, but man, we are so blessed.
As I looked around, I saw the plants and flowers throughout the yard. Then I saw the honeybee hives way off in the distance on the edge of the yard. We hope to have honey for us next year. This year, we should have enough to feed the bees throughout the winter.
Not too far from there are the small fig trees I transplanted from my other grandparents’ home place just up the road. There’s a bluebird box my stepfather made us next to the dogwood tree, which is really something to see come spring. We have a magnolia tree, too. Anyone want it?
There’s a storm shelter out front that my aunt and uncle had put in after Maw Maw and Paw Paw passed away. With the unpredictable weather we have around here, we certainly are blessed to have that peace of mind just steps away from our front door.
Then, there’s the American flag. Old Glory. Two of them, in fact. One is on a small pole attached to the front porch, while the other is on a large pole out in the middle of the yard, courtesy of Flags for Vets.
We are so blessed to not only live in the greatest country in the world, but we’re also blessed to live here — in this house, on this property. It’s heaven on Earth here. It really is.
I focused on the house for a while, but it’s more than a house. It’s a home if there ever was one.
It sat vacant for a few years after the passing of my aunt and uncle, so Lucy has had her hands full bringing it back to life, but she has done a remarkable job. I couldn’t be prouder of her. I know Maw Maw and Paw Paw would be, too.
If you’re ever in the area, and you see us outside, don’t be shy. Stop by and say hello.
We’ll pull up a chair under the old cedar tree and sit a spell. We can complain about the weather and count our blessings in the same breath. That’s what we do around here.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.