We are en route to an appointment in Opelika, so I have to knock this out quickly. Don’t worry. I’m not driving. I despise driving in all this rain anyway.
I had to drive back from Atlanta Wednesday night in a monsoon. I made it home shortly after midnight.
I’d been in Denver for a couple of days. I’ve been to the Mile High City a few times and always enjoyed it.
The weather out there is as chaotic and unpredictable as it is here. On Sunday, it was sunny, and the temperature was 72. By the time I landed at 10 in the morning on Monday, it was 25 degrees and snowing. I loved it!
I couldn’t check in to my hotel until 3, so I had plenty of time to kill, and there are few time-killing airports better than Denver International. I just hung out, grabbed a bite to eat and walked around. I hit all the concourses.
I finally used my Uber app to set up a ride. My driver was a wonderful guy from Venezuela, by way of Miami. I think he’d been in Denver for four years, so he wasn’t fazed by the snow. We made it to the hotel safe and sound.
The first thing I did was get in the hot tub. It wasn’t an actual stand-alone hot tub. It was just a bathtub, so I ran some hot water and laid in the hot tub.
I soon worked up an appetite in that tub, so I walked to the Thai restaurant next door. By then, it had snowed several inches, so I was careful with each step.
I enjoyed my amazing meal and didn’t fall until I was on my way back to the hotel. Of course, it was right outside the large window for all to see. Without looking, I just threw up my hand and waved, letting them know I was good.
I was out there to speak to a district of Colorado’s FBLA. My start time was 8:05, but due to the weather, it was pushed back to 11:30. See, we’re not the only ones who adjust school for inclement weather.
High schoolers aren’t exactly my target market, so I had to adjust on the fly and made it happen. There was a group of young men on the front row who I befriended earlier in the day. I’d seen them demonstrate their newly created podcast to their peers. Ironically, it was called “Hot Tub Hammock.”
I enjoyed my time with the future business leaders, but I needed to get back to my room, so I summoned Uber once again, just as I had earlier in the morning.
The drivers for this day were from Eritrea and Morocco, respectively. Both were exceptional human beings with great stories.
That night I hiked to a German restaurant a half a mile away in 12-degree weather. It felt like 6. I was stationed in Germany for two years. I have a thing for German cuisine. It was worth the walk.
I had to fly back the next day. Once again, my driver, a different guy, was from Eritrea, which for those of you not in the know is a small country in Northeast Africa. For the record, I wasn’t in the know either.
He had a master’s from the University of Buffalo and had just moved to Denver two months earlier. He was still looking for a job, but Uber was paying the bills. He basically talked the whole time about how great America is. I liked him a lot.
I had a while at the airport, so I walked around some more. My flight was scheduled for 5:15 but was delayed for a spell. After a lot of turbulence, rain and sick people, we arrived back in Atlanta.
I had a tough time finding my car, so I was soaked. That’s okay, though, as it was good to be home, but it was a great trip.
A notification just popped up on my phone saying we may have snow flurries here on Friday morning. Go figure.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
