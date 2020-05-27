It is not unusual to be inundated with images of loved ones after their passing. Memories arrive around every corner and show up in dreams when we least expect them.
Some are welcomed and provide a soothing reassurance that they will never be forgotten; others only serve to provide torment as they break a heart and make it bleed over and over again.
It always warms my heart when people share pictures or videos of loved ones lost. I make sure to comment on their smiles and take notice of the relationships shown in each frame. I ask them to share stories to go along with the pictures, which can lead to more tears or even laughter.
I treasure these moments, because it feels like I am being invited into an intimate moment of their lives — that grieving that is difficult to share. Honestly, most people want to share this because they are eager to talk about their loved ones and desperate to keep their memories alive.
As a counselor, I encourage the sharing. Grief is a tremendous weight, and just when it feels like you can no longer breathe or one more day, you suddenly wake up to the realization that you are fighting like mad to stay afloat amongst a sea of emotions and feelings threatening to capsize you.
Those feelings and emotions have to go somewhere, and I would argue that they are better outside than in. The more we talk about how beautiful our relationship is or was, the healthier our healing journey will be in its progression.
“But I can’t shut off the memories and they are so incredibly painful” is something I hear often. All I can do is acknowledge that the pain is fully evident and controlling. Intrusive thoughts enter our minds like a sucker punch repeatedly and often, leaving us wondering if we will ever move beyond the point where we “feel like we can’t breathe.”
My honest answer is, “Yes, you will.” Disbelief tends to show in their eyes at first; however, in time, people are able to concede that the pain does soften and they are able to entertain memories once again with a smile.
Perhaps one of the most challenging aspects of grief is the frustration when we are unable to control our thoughts and feelings. Sometimes we simply don’t want visions of our loved ones constantly appearing, but we can’t seem to shut them off.
As painful as these visions can be, I encourage people to be present with them to the best of their ability because one day, unfortunately, some of those memories will fade and we might find ourselves missing them.
So, if you are able, embrace the heartbreak and know that you are doing the best that you can. The film is still running — it’s just that the picture is changing.
