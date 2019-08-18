Huffman:Country pets: cow, raccoon, gator

She should’ve been born a dog.
Alas, fate chose otherwise, and she emerged a cow. But, golly, what a happy cow, perhaps the happiest in the world.
I remember well the moment I gained her acquaintance, many years ago during my childhood. Visiting family in Ohio, I’d tagged along with my much-older cousin, who babbled endlessly about his expertise in shooting unwanted varmints while giving me a tour of their farm and showing me all the animals.
Chickens, pigs, ducks. Finally, we got to the cattle. And instantly, a rambunctious heifer came galloping toward us, full steam, leaping merrily into the air about midway in her approach.
Sticking her head over the fence, she unleashed a rejoiceful “Moo!” Then a massive glob of tongue hung from a corner of her magnificent smile.
“You can pet her,” my cousin told me. “She don’t bite. She’ll lick ya to death, though.”
He was right. And anytime we were outside, that cow followed alongside us the best she could on the other side of the fence – galloping, leaping and mooing. Tongue hanging out the corner of her smile.
The minute we stopped, she’d stretch her head over the fence and gesture for a gentle pat or scratch on the noggin. Occasionally, my cousin treated her to a cigarette or two, which she scarfed down with jaw-smacking gusto.
It was, at the time, the most amazing thing I’d ever seen.
I wished I could have taken her home to Alabama. I’d have named her “Rufus” and hugged her each time I stepped off the school bus by the mailbox, right where she and my dogs would be sitting and waiting for me.
If she’d been born a dog, she could have been the best pet I ever had… Just like the special pet that belonged to my wife’s uncle, Rick, in the 1960s.
A raccoon and her human
“Matilda” was her name. And she was the best raccoon pal a 10th grader could have ever welcomed into his life.
A dogfood fanatic, Matilda – like Rufus the cow – enjoyed a good cigarette as well. Her tobacco obsession began shortly after she was discovered as a baby in the woods just outside of Jasper.
The proof was evident by the teeny punctures that once riddled a visiting relative’s cigarette.
“What in the world?” Aunt Billie remarked after taking her cig out of her bag, spinning it between her fingers to observe all the mysterious marks.
This was only a mere taste of the much bigger shenanigans that inevitably followed, as Matilda grew to become a compulsive tobacco hoarder.
This didn’t bode well for Rick’s parents, who always kept at least 10 to 12 cartons of Winstons in their pantry. Naturally, ol’ Matilda got a good whiff of this, and she thought it fitting to shred all the cigarettes and pile the huge mass of tobacco in the corner of a cabinet. For safe keepin’.
Yessiree, Matilda was full of surprises, and she got along well with the family dogs. Spending a lot of time with a Labrador called “Fitch,” Matilda use to bite fleas off her good friend. Grateful, Fitch returned the favor.
Once, after a litter of puppies debuted under Rick’s childhood home, Matilda made it her business to keep the momma dog, “Smiley,” company. Perhaps she even puppy-sat on occasion.
It was also around this time that the gas heater needed repairing, and a repairman had to crawl under the house to do his job. Almost instantly, he was ambushed by several rowdy puppies – as well as an equally rambunctious Matilda, who took a seat on the man’s head and nibbled on his ears
Of course, Matilda’s favorite sitting spot was atop Rick’s shoulders.
The two shared a practically inseparable bond, so much so that Matilda even had her own special way of communicating with her human companion.
At night, or whenever she deemed it time to come inside, this witty raccoon would crawl under the house and up into the floor furnace, then head toward the grate in Rick’s bedroom.
Hanging onto the floor grate with one paw, Matilda would rake it with her other until Rick awoke to lift the grate and let her in.
Never a dull moment with Matilda. That’s why Rick was heartbroken when she suddenly disappeared. He searched everywhere for her, but there was no sign of his beloved ring-tailed pal.
All seemed lost, until his teacher, who lived about two miles down the road from Rick, asked if his missing raccoon liked dogfood.
Matilda was, indeed, a dogfood fanatic. And she was, indeed, the very critter that kept seizing the stash on the teacher’s back porch. Seeing Rick, she wasted no time leaping back onto his shoulder.
The only thing Matilda liked more than dogfood was her human. And she stayed with Rick until the “call of the wild” phoned and beckoned her away.
The watchful “Pedro”
A shame Matilda didn’t stick around as long as “Pedro” the alligator, who once dwelled in Rick’s family’s pond. Pedro initially belonged to a family friend, who brought the gator to Alabama from Florida to live in a minnow pond when he was a baby.
Rick’s father, nevertheless, gained custody after Pedro gave the friend a good scare by snapping its jaws behind him while he was busy pulling up a minnow-full net. The friend aimed to kill the gator, who by then was about 4 feet long. But Rick’s father assured him he’d take the thing off his hands.
He even had a bigger pond to put it in, and that’s where Pedro lived for about six years, reaching a good 8 feet in length.
Always watchful, the gator’s eyes poked up out of the water as Rick and his siblings played on the shore nearby. It did similarly when it was fed meat scraps from the butcher, routinely alerted to supper time when Rick’s father slapped the water with a 1-by-6 board.
Pedro, unfortunately, met his demise after wandering out of the pond and into a nearby field, where a neighbor was busy bush hoggin’.
To honor his memory, the gator was stuffed and mounted on the wall over a china cabinet.
Perhaps ol’ Pedro would’ve been better off if he’d been born a dog. Or a raccoon.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.