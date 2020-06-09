Huffman: Home is where the birds are

Nest for Rent.
Somewhere atop my hanging porch light, I reckon I’ll need to post a little sign that says this. Can’t do it now, though.
No vacancy.
A soon-to-be-mama bird is our newest guest, having settled into the state-of-the-art nest that welcomed my family on our front porch when we moved into our house nearly three years ago. I’m sure this bird plans to stay as long as the last one.
Now, I don’t know exactly how long a mama bird’s maternity leave is supposed to be. But it sure didn’t take our last renter long to hatch her babies, feed those winged munchkins and launch ’em all out into the world.
Birds don’t waste time.
Finding another renter, however, took forever. Two summers ago was the last time the nest was occupied. At the time, a neighbor told me it got used every summer.
If those previous guests were anything like our last one, they bailed when rent came due.
Our newest renter is a lot louder and much more cautious than the last one.
She dive-bombs our cat, Shadow, every time he steps outside. Another bird, whom I assume is either the daddy or a hired bodyguard, routinely joins the mama in a tag-teaming frenzy against Shadow, the two of them unleashing squawks of warfare while zeroing in on their whiskered target.
Initially, Shadow seemed amused by these front-yard ambushes. Now he just looks annoyed, occasionally looking up at me with yellow eyes that seem to say, “Seriously… How much longer ’til these pesky things pack up and leave?”
Shadow’s strongly pushing for us to look into revising our eviction policy.
In the meantime, I’m looking forward to seeing the new hatchlings. The last batch literally burst out of the nest when they took off, like a shook-up bottle of soda.
They probably would’ve stayed longer in that nest if there’d been any room left.
One thing’s for sure, whoever constructed the thing knew what they were doing. Sturdy and weatherproof, the nest was made with layers of thick mud, twigs, grass and pine straw.
A drapery of moss decorates the exterior.
It’s amazing what can be used to make or maintain a home. In fact, many decades ago while strolling through the countryside, my great-grandfather, Henry Sanders, once stumbled upon the peculiar sight of an old timer going round and round an old shack with a roll of plastic wrap.
The old timer had made good progress wrapping his home, and my grandfather simply had to know: “Hey! What’re you doing?”
Without stopping, the old man called out a single word.
“Insulation.”
Use what you got, friends. But I reckon the best part of any home — at least for me — is the people you share it with.
This includes the neighbors.
My great-aunt, Betty Jean, will agree.
Many years ago, her daddy, Pawpaw Lee Makelin, broke his back in three or four places after a tree fell on him while he was at work cutting down timber.
Rushed to a hospital in Birmingham, he stayed there for a long time. Aunt Betty Jean, who was about 5 or 6 at the time, cried because she thought her daddy was never coming home.
But in the midst of tragedy, generosity shone through. The neighbors came over and planted Pawpaw Make’s crop.
Afterward, to Aunt Betty Jean’s surprise and relief, Pawpaw Make finally came home. He wasted no time gathering the crop.
Everyone, including the neighbors, was glad to welcome him back. After all, birds of a feather flock together.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
