Damn leg just won’t stop shrinkin’...
This, Pawpaw Buck Huffman was convinced, was certainly the case. No need for any tape measure. No point diggin’ out the old yardstick.
The proof was plain to see, even from the finger-smudged lenses of Buck’s aging bifocals, each time the old man threw up his legs to compare.
That one leg just kept getting shorter than the other. It was simply a little piece of reality he had to accept.
Now, Pawpaw Buck’s left leg truly was a couple inches or so shorter than his right. Blame it on the Huffman genes. That’s why he had a nifty heel lift on his boot to help give more balance to his shuffle.
Let’s just say that boot did its best.
But Pawpaw Buck was no stranger to exaggerated paranoia, particularly when it came to his physical well-being. Since the day he was born, the man was certain each day he lived was surely going to be his last.
Still, if a number of random health complications or a gruesome traffic accident didn’t take him out, then surely that doomed leg was going to nag him to death.
“Look here!” he’d say to practically anybody sitting nearby. Then up those legs would go, the left forever overshadowed by the right. And that shadow just kept getting bigger. Or at least it did in Buck’s head.
In fact, that leg once got him tangled up in some serious jailhouse shenanigans. This happened around the early 1950s, back when a young Buck roamed Pickens County in search of wild times and even wilder women.
Naturally, it was mandatory that these weekend adventures involve plenty of hard liquor, a fact that often resulted with Buck recovering from hellacious hangovers inside Gordo’s old jail. If he didn’t come home by Sunday evening, then Buck’s daddy, Pawpaw Lee Make, knew there were at least two spots where he’d likely find his son.
The two cells inside the old jail.
But, this time in particular, the police arrested an innocent Buck, shortly after he’d finished his shift at the sawmill and grabbed his paycheck.
Eager to embark on yet another wild weekend, Buck made his way on foot to the bank. But his lopsided shuffle, made especially wobbly by his fast pace, spurred a watchful policeman into action, and a sober Buck was put under arrest.
Public intoxication.
Always willing to admit when he was drunk — “No use tryin’ to hide it” — Buck insisted that, this time, he really hadn’t had a drop. Not yet, anyway. That was just the way he walked.
You’d walk like this, too, if you had a leg that wouldn’t stop shrinkin’.
But the policeman wasn’t buying it and proceeded to do a search on poor ol’ Buck, confiscating the brand new knife Buck’s daddy had given to him.
Shortly after the jailhouse delivery was made, Buck’s daddy, Pawpaw Lee Make, caught wind of the matter — word spreads like the plague in small towns — and went to check on his son. The old man promptly raised hell upon discovering the police had, indeed, arrested a sober Buck, who was soon set free.
Problem now was Buck’s treasured pocket knife was deemed “lost.” The arresting officer claimed he couldn’t find it.
So the police chief went right out and bought Buck another one.
‘Ain’t you supposed to be in jail?’
Of course, Pawpaw Buck wasn’t the only one in my family to gained experience from some jailhouse shenanigans. Take, for instance, a shenanigan that involved my great-grandfather’s daddy, Alfred Sanders, who helped build Gordo’s old jail.
And spent a few nights in there.
Now, Alfred was known locally as an all-round handyman, especially when it came to roofing and painting. It was believed that he could paint up a hole in a barn, and he likely plumbed every building in town. So, naturally, he was an obvious pick for helping put the jail together.
The town sure appreciated it.
Alf did, too. By helping build the jail, he would know how to get out of it.
This became apparent shortly after one of his stays inside Gordo’s iron suite. I reckon the room service wasn’t anything worth bragging over, as Alfred was spotted eating at a nearby café.
Naturally, this raised the eyebrows of those who knew about his arrest.
“Alf, what’re you doing in here? Ain’t you supposed to be in jail?”
Nodding, Alfred swallowed a bite and assured that all was well.
“I just got so hungry I had to get something to eat,” he said. “I’m gonna go back when I’m done.”
I reckon some jailhouse shenanigans can give you a leg up when it comes to filling a big appetite.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
