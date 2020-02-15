Huffman: Love tries… and some things are just meant to last

“Don’t touch that phone.”
This was directed to my father, who stopped in his tracks and looked over at Pawpaw Buck. The old man leaned forward in his recliner, eyes alert, convinced that a certain someone was trying to make contact.
Again.
“She already won’t stop calling me,” Buck grumbled. “It’ll make things worse if you answer. Don’t you dare pick up that phone…”
My father dared to pick up the phone.
Loud and grating, the voice on the other end didn’t hesitate: “Where you been, Tiiiiger?!?”
They say, “Love will find a way.” It certainly tried that day. And for several days afterward, my father referred to Pawpaw Buck by the name that Love ever-so-graciously bestowed upon him:
“You need anything from the store, Tiger?”
I reckon it could have been worse. Ol’ Buck could have been waving to the prettiest girl from his kindergarten class while balancing one-legged on a shopping buggy at the dollar store, only to have the wobbly thing flip over and spill all its contents on him.
Or he could have become filled to the brim with puppy love upon discovering a letter from his third-grade crush under his desk, only to be told moments later the message was meant for someone else.
Poor gal had to rewrite the whole thing. I’d already circled “Yes,” officially pledging my devotion.
Love tries. But I reckon sometimes it just doesn’t try hard enough.
If Love would’ve used a little more elbow grease in Pawpaw Buck’s marriages, then the old man could’ve expressed himself a bit differently than the way he did in an old letter he wrote to my father, back when my father was deployed to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War:
“Son, I love you more than I did any of my ex-wives.”
Love ought to know by now that it’s got to put a lot more oomph into these relationship deals if they’re truly going to spark up good and last. We’re talkin’ the need for some major league commitment, the kind that latches on like a snapping turtle who refuses to believe that thunder exists.
Storm all you want. That ornery joker ain’t lettin’ go.
That’s right. We’re talkin’ the kind of commitment where you interrupt the middle of class to ask your high school teacher if you can be excused to the restroom, only so you can hightail it down the hall to your sweetheart’s class to address the note she slipped you earlier, the note that questioned whether the love y’all shared was truly meant to be.
This was the case for Pawpaw Jim Sanders during his senior year in 1967, when he’d set his sights on Sue Ann Bitler, the most beautiful gal at Lancaster High School in south central Ohio.
Months away from marking 53 years of marriage, their love blossomed shortly after a classmate asked Pawpaw Jim if he could give Mawmaw Sue a lift to her job at a local supermarket.
Pawpaw Jim didn’t mind, but Mawmaw Sue almost didn’t get in for the ride. Convinced no one their age could possibly own a sharp muscle car, she thought Pawpaw Jim was stealing that midnight blue ’65 Pontiac GTO.
But the car really was his — honest! — and, after finally convincing Mawmaw Sue that the cops wouldn’t come looking for them, Pawpaw Jim became her devoted chauffer from that point onward. As payment, he received pearly white thank-yous and heart-melting goodbye waves.
Keep the change, of course.
In fact, Pawpaw Jim enjoyed giving Mawmaw Sue rides to work so much that he even bargained with the school principal and assistant principal to get out of detention.
This happened after a lunchroom fight erupted, and the principals reckoned a paddling each day for a week would suffice. Pawpaw Jim agreed, although he ended up joking around with the principals in their office all week, then got all five whacks on the last day.
But it was this level of commitment that kept getting him dates with Mawmaw Sue. She was, after all, the woman of his dreams.
In fact, long before Pawpaw Jim even met Mawmaw Sue, he dreamed of marrying a beautiful, hardworking woman with gorgeous blonde hair. Only, his dreams wouldn’t let him get a good look at her face. But after gazing into Mawmaw Sue’s lovely hazel eyes, Pawpaw Jim knew.
Anytime he got around her, it was breathtaking, and his heart raced so fast it bordered on a full-fledged heart attack.
Talk of marriage soon followed. This, however, was followed-up by a major dissenter.
Henry Sanders, my great-grandfather, believed the two were too young to get hitched. He wanted his son to go to college, an opportunity he wished he’d gotten back when he was a young buck in West Alabama, and he gave his honest opinion to Mawmaw Sue’s mother, Erma.
Erma, in turn, gave her honest opinion: “Oh, I think they’re all right.”
The matter reached a standstill. But the impact from the objection was felt, prompting Mawmaw Sue to write Pawpaw Jim a note. She didn’t want to upset his family.
Moments later, Pawpaw Jim was standing in the doorway of her math class, telling the teacher he needed to talk to Sue Bitler.
The two married in the chapel of the city’s First Methodist Church on Aug. 6, 1967. They drove away in Pawpaw Jim’s GTO, the words “Watch Ohio Grow” written on the top of the car in white shoe polish.
Pawpaw Jim never could get those words to wash off. Some things are just meant to last.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
