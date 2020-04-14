Huffman: Watch ’em grow

A little chimpanzee sits on my desk.
Approximately 2 inches in height, the plastic chimp watches me each day at work, listening to my therapy sessions, its left hand forever scratching the back of its head in a perpetual state of confusion.
It’s the same gesture I make when I routinely become absorbed in the special world that’s always under construction by my 5-year-old son, Kaleb, who gave me the chimp as a Christmas gift.
Kaleb sees things that I can’t. At least not at first anyway, like bubbling rivers of lava, pretend roads filled with honking traffic, varieties of spooky ghosts and scary monsters, and seas of massive sharks bearing endless rows of razor-sharp chompers.
We may encounter these and many more phenomena on a given day, at given times, during the random adventures and games Kaleb creates for us to play. In fact, the rules to these adventures and games can change on a whim, and Kaleb expects you to realize these changes the exact moment he himself becomes aware of them.
“Daddy! The button to stop the dinosaurs from gettin’ us isn’t over there anymore! It’s over HERE now! You gotta HURRY!”
Yet again, I’m left scratchin’ my noggin.
Of course, this is all very amusing to Kaleb’s baby brother, Kason, who smiles and coos while watching his big brother’s antics. Their brotherhood has blasted off to a great start, and while I certainly can’t see into the future, I hope their bond only keeps getting stronger.
Like the bond shared between two of my kin folks when they were young boys. Wandering the countryside many decades ago, these boys loved to hunt and skin rabbits, usually selling their kills to the old lady who lived nearby.
One day, they desperately wanted to earn some money, but no rabbits could be found hopping around. Hell-bent on getting some cash, this resourceful duo went on the hunt for something — anything — else.
They came across a cat.
“That ain’t no rabbit!” the old lady barked as they made their offer. Persisting, the boys combined their persuasive skills to help keep the prospective business deal afloat.
“It is TOO a rabbit!”
“That’s a sho’nuff for-real rabbit, ma’am! Skinned it ourselves…”
Eventually, the old lady did buy it, but she never wavered from her conviction: “That ain’t no rabbit…”
Teamwork, folks.
I hope my sons make a good team. I also hope they don’t constantly trade fists every time they disagree, like my great-great-uncles, Leon and Bill Sutton, did when they were youngsters in the 1930s.
Uncle Leon was set in his ways at a very young age, absolutely refusing to accept anything — fact, observation, suggestion — that remotely clashed with any beliefs he stored up in his head. Uncle Bill, on the other hand, was infinitely more open-minded and very prone to debate and challenge his older brother.
His nose sure suffered for it.
The two argued over everything, including planetology. A staunch flat-Earther, Uncle Leon’s blood always boiled when Uncle Bill stood his ground and referenced the globe he saw at the schoolhouse.
Now, both Leon and Bill spent the majority — if not all — of their youths working on their family’s farm. But Bill got a bit more schooling than Leon did.
Still, Uncle Leon didn’t care what some stinkin’ schoolhouse globe said.
“Of course the Earth is flat! Look here, the ground you walk on is flat. If the damn thing were round, you’d keep falling over. Any idiot knows you can’t walk on something shaped like a wheel, unless you’re a some sort of circus clown.”
But Uncle Bill disagreed, and that’s when words turned to fists.
Uncle Leon whooped Uncle Bill so bad once that their sister, Reoma, rushed over to help Bill up off the ground, whispering to him, “Bill, just go on and agree with him so he won’t beat you up no more. You don’t have to really agree with him. Just pretend like you do so he won’t bust your nose no more.”
But Uncle Bill refused: “He’s wrong, and I’m gonna keep tellin’ him he’s wrong.”
I reckon brothers are gonna fight in some way or another. But hopefully Kaleb won’t pull no stunts with Kason like Pawpaw Buck Huffman did with his little sister, Betty Jean. Like the time an 8-year-old Buck buried a 3-year-old Betty Jean in the woodpile.
Their mother had come in from planting sweet potatoes and couldn’t find her baby girl. Finally, she asked Buck if he’d seen her.
“Oh yeah, I buried her in the woodpile out back,” he said.
And that’s where Aunt Betty Jean was, sound asleep under a pile of mostly sticks, wood chips and splinters.
Another time, Buck set Aunt Betty Jean in his sights with his BB gun. Only she ducked in time, and the BB bullseyed the dresser mirror behind her, damaging one of the nicest pieces of furniture their family had.
There also was the time a young Buck managed to accidentally hit Aunt Betty Jean with his motorcycle while she was walking down the road. Luckily, he’d just turned onto the road and wasn’t going too fast. But he knocked his sister to the ground, where she laid until Buck turned around about a mile up the road and returned to check on her.
“Well, Betty Jean, I didn’t mean to kill you…”
Fortunately, she wasn’t hurt. Just surprised.
With any luck, my boys will keep these kinds of surprises at a minimum. More than anything, though, I hope that they band together and support one another when times get tough, just like all my grandparents and great-grandparents did (and do) with their siblings.
True, some of them may have bickered like the dickens, threatening to unleash all sorts of hell on each other when tempers flared. But they all were the first to show up when one or the other needed help. Guaranteed.
In the meantime, I’m enjoying watching my boys grow. I’m watching with the same intense excitement that illuminates my 5-year-old Kaleb’s face when he finds a brand new rock for the little plastic container he calls his “treasure chest,” or when he checks on the little vegetables he helped his mommy plant.
“Daddy! Listen! I think I hear them GROWING!”
Kason seems to share his big brother’s enthusiasm. He’s all smiles, too.
I’m smiling and listening as well, watching my boys grow… And scratchin’ the back of my head the whole time.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.