Paul “Bear” Bryant won his enduring nickname in his teens by wrestling a muzzled circus bear, or so the legend goes.
He was supposed to have won a dollar for every minute he spent in the ring, but the bear’s owner flaked out on the deal.
Alf Sanders, my great-great grandfather, once fought a caged bobcat that had been caught in the Sipsey swamp in Pickens County. His reward was $50 and a brand-new suit of clothes.
And he collected his winnings. Sho’nuff.
The showdown happened during the early 20th century, and it’s chronicled in a front-page article in the July 18, 1935, issue of the Pickens County Herald and West Alabamian. Written 30 years after the whole thing went down, the article bears a captivating title: “Bad Liquor and Wild Cats: A True Story from Pickens.”
According to the article and my great-grandfather, Henry Sanders, who told me this story about his dad on multiple occasions, a wire cage containing the wild cat was brought into downtown Gordo, where it was parked in front of a local saloon.
The setup attracted a large gathering of folks, who read the message on a placard that hung above the cage: “$25.00 Reward To The Owner Of Any Dog That… Whips… This Wild Cat.”
The Herald article states, “The cat was an extra large one, with the strength of a lion. He was in no humor for foolishness. His great white teeth showing between his snarling lips and his curling gray claws like briar hooks, extending from his heavy set feet were warnings to any man or beast who might come in contact with him.”
The challenge and hefty reward, the article further highlights, soon attracted a competitor, who emerged from the crowd and brought forth his large, undefeated bulldog, “Bulger.” However, the wild cat wasted no time proving that he was in a far tougher league.
Collecting $25 from Bulger’s distraught owner, the cat’s owner welcomed any new takers.
The wait wasn't long, as my grandfather Alf made his way toward the crowd. Described by the Herald as a “red faced slender young man weighing about 150 pounds,” Alf addressed those gathered, voicing his curiosity:
“Wha’s all the exci’ment about?”
The proposition was explained to him, and Alf – who’d taken quite a few snorts of hard liquor that day – peered into the cage and saw not one cat...But two.
Asking which one was being bet on, Alf was told there was only one cat. Peering again into the cage, he dismissed the remark.
“You cain’t fool me,” Alf was quoted in the Herald. “I know two cats from one, but I’ll tell you what I’ll do. I’ll whip both of them cats bare handed for $25. I can lick any damn wild cat in Alabama.”
This got the crowd excited, and $25 was quickly raised for Alf’s entry. If he won, Alf would get the entry fee plus $25 from the cat’s owner.
Giving the signal – “Open the door” – Alf entered the cage. Locking eyes on the cats, he dove after them, but they swiftly dodged.
“I knowed all the time you was a damn coward,” Alf roared at the cats, per his quote in the Herald. “I can lick all the wild cats in Sipsey swamp at one time.”
The fight was on. Teeth gnashed, bodies clashed, claws slashed.
Unleashing a fierce scream, the vicious cat ripped Alf’s shirt completely off, causing the flabbergasted wild man to call out and alert the crowd that his shirt was gone.
Keep goin’, the crowd cheered. They’d get him a new shirt.
The spectacle continued, and the cat next laid waste to Alf’s pants. Again, he alerted the crowd.
Keep goin’, they cheered. They’d get him some new pants.
Alf kept goin’. In fact, he managed to keep goin’ so well that the cat’s owner started hollerin’ at Alf to stop:
You’re gonna kill my cat!
“Well, by God,” Alf was quoted in the Herald, “count him out then, and open the door.”
The owner did just that. Heaving the dog-tired cat aside, an equally exhausted Alf rushed out of the cage, victorious.
The crowd praised the local victor, who was covered in blood and sported what little remained of his clothes – his shoes.
It was in this pitiful shape that a very sober Alf gladly accepted his $50 prize.
And, as promised, a brand-new suit of clothes.
For all this, Alf owed thanks to the bad liquor that fueled his courage… Or his madness.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.