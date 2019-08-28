There is a mysterious door in my house.
We don’t always know what or who is on the other side of a door. When a doorbell rings, most instantly wonder who is on the other side of the door. We may even have a peep hole or window that allows us to see who’s there.
We never have to worry about that with this special door in my house. No one will ever knock on the other side of it because they can’t. Even if they could, there is no window or peep hole I could look through to see them.
I always know what’s on the other side of this door because it never changes.
Some houses may have a door that opens into a secret room or passageway. Our door doesn’t open into anything or lead anywhere. In fact, you can’t open it. I guess I could say it has been nailed shut.
Even if you could open it, the only thing you would find behind it is a solid wall.
I hung the door myself. You may be wondering why in the world I would hang a door, that can’t be opened, on a wall. Good question.
The door has been repurposed so it is no longer used as it was originally, or even as intended, for that matter. Most interior doors are what is called a 6/8 door. They are 6 feet, 8 inches tall and 30 inches wide.
The top of our unusual door is only about 4 1/2 feet tall, but the door itself is not that tall because its bottom begins 2 feet above the floor. What it lacks in height it makes up in width. Our door is 6 feet wide.
Early one Saturday morning, a few weeks ago, Jean and I headed out on a 40-minute trek to Columbus, Georgia, to search for our special door. We found it at a store called Junque Yard Antiques. You know what they say, “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”
We found the one we wanted. When we first saw the door, it was the standard 6 feet, 9 inches tall and 30 inches wide. It is solid wood with no glass. Some call this type door a Christian door because it has four panels, two long ones on the bottom and two shorter ones on the top. The middle section, between the panels, forms a cross.
I stood our newly acquired door up on its side and centered a 1-inch by 6-inch board all the way from top to bottom. After I nailed that one down, I added 1-inch by 6-inch boards to the both ends. I added molding to hide the cracks and dress it up a little. Jean painted it with white chalk paint.
We muscled it inside, turned it up on its side and fastened it to the wall – at the head of a bed. After all that, I needed to lie on the bed and rest! If you look closely, you can still tell that our newly built headboard is a door – a repurposed door... that leads nowhere.
Doors may serve a number of different purposes. Most of them open up and allow us to go through to reach some other place. In life, we look for opened and closed doors, so to speak.
These are passageways or opportunities that lead us where we need to go. Occasionally, we may come across a door that leads to nowhere, or somewhere we don’t need to go. To reach proper destinations requires going through the right doors. Jesus said, “I am the door.”
