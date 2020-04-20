Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING. * AT 515 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 32.2 FEET...AND RISING. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 33.8 FEET BY THIS MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 35.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING EXPANDS UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE COVERED WITH WATER UP TO 8 FEET DEEP. A MAINTENANCE ROOM UNDER THE TRADE CENTER WILL BE FLOODED 3 FEET DEEP. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 7 FEET DEEP AND THE ACCESS ROAD TO THE COMPLEX WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BE UNDER 5 FEET OF WATER. PORTIONS OF THE OXBOW CREEK GOLF COURSE IN SOUTH COLUMBUS WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&