This time last year, Jean and I were in Italy. As beautiful as that country is, and as good as their food tasted, I’m sure glad I’m not there now.
As you most likely know, Italy had been one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus. According to The New York Times, the United States now leads the world in confirmed cases; however, Italy has had multiple times more deaths than us.
I usually like to keep my columns positive, upbeat and with a touch of humor, but we find ourselves in a serious situation, perhaps the most serious of our lifetime. To not be like Italy, it is time for all Americans to get serious about this thing. A major part of this means staying at home.
For some, including myself, staying at home is not an easy thing. Jean and I both love to travel. As I’ve shared with you before, Mama used to say my middle name was “Go.” That would be Bill “Go” King, or Billy “Go” Bob.
Much of my life’s calling and profession involves going and doing. I also love traveling to see this big beautiful world. I plan on doing both again, but not now. We have now been called on to stay put through the end of April, at least.
Mama used to also say, “It won’t kill you to stay at home.” The truth is that it might just kill us to not stay at home. We could be responsible for the sickness of others if we don’t stay home...maybe even their deaths.
Changed plans
Like many of you, my plans have changed drastically. I was so looking forward to returning to Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville, Ala., to do a Billy Bob program for the seniors there. I spent my first 20 years attending that church.
I was also looking forward to returning to Glasgow, Ky., for a Billy Bob program there and seeing my friend Lynn Traylor. The last time I did a program there, I ended up going to prison.
No, not as an inmate, but I did a program for the inmates at the state prison in Central City, then another one for the ministers and wives at Liberty Association in Glasgow. This time, I had planned to visit the Ark, a couple of hours from there, and towing it back! Fortunately, our rains have stopped!
We have cancelled our association’s annual ministers and wives’ retreat. All those outings have been cancelled or postponed, plus all my speaking, music and Billy Bob outings for several weeks.
One of the items on my bucket list is to set foot in all 50 states before I set foot in heaven. I have only four more to go and had planned to knock off two more in a couple of months. Jean, Drew and I have planned an extended trip out west.
We had planned to fly to North Dakota, rent a car and drive back home. I leased a Ford to drive through Dodge...Dodge City, that is. I had mapped out, planned out and reserved everything, but now that all looks doubtful.
As much as I wish I could go to all those places, there are a couple of places where I don’t want to go: the hospital, or, worse yet, the morgue. Staying home could keep any of us from going to either.
Our plans have changed drastically, but I am reminded of what James 4:13-14 says. He said, “Come now, you who say, today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, spend a year there, buy and sell, and make a profit; whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow.”
Let’s stay home today, so we may have a tomorrow!
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.