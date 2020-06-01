Saturday afternoon a SpaceX rocket ship blasted off from Cape Canaveral with two Americans on board. This was a new chapter in space travel, the first time the U.S. launched astronauts to explore space in almost 10 years.
America has lots of firsts in flight. The first American was launched into space at Cape Canaveral, Florida in 1961, and, of course, the First-ever airplane was invented, built and piloted by the Wright Brothers in 1903 near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
France, however, is the mother of flight. On June 4, 1783, before an astonished crowd a few miles from Lyon, Joseph and Étienne Montgolfier made the trial public showing of a hot-air balloon. It was man’s initial step towards the stars.
The older brother, 37-year-old Joseph, dreamed of flying while he was nodding by a fire watching his clothes dry on the line. He saw that the hot air caught beneath it caused the laundry to billow upwards.
Five years later, he started applying the principle he’d observed. He built a 3 x 3 x 4-foot wooden frame covered on the sides and topped with taffeta. When he lit some paper beneath it, it flew up and hit the ceiling.
Joseph asked his brother to work with him, and together they constructed an even larger cube. But, this time the lift produced by the fire was too great. The cubed vessel floated away and crashed on landing.
After several more experiments, they were ready to show their invention the public. A large crowd gathered in the marketplace at Annonay, their hometown, to see if the strange contraption would fly. Beneath a huge cotton and paper balloon almost 40 feet in diameter, the brothers placed a fire of wood and straw. The balloon rose gently from the ground, eventually rising to an altitude of about 3,000 feet. It stayed aloft for eight minutes, then drifted to Earth more than a mile away.
After another test run at Versailles for Louie XVI, Marie Antoinette and a large group of spectators, they enclosed a rooster, a duck and a sheep in a round wicker basket hung under a balloon. It rose to a height of 1,500 feet, stayed in the air for eight minutes and floated 2 miles before landing safely. King Louis kept the sheep for his royal menagerie.
Before the end of the year, man’s first ascent was accomplished. The age of flight had been born.
Just before ignition, as the SpaceX Rocket was preparing to lift off, NASA’s Doug Hurley said, “Let’s light this candle” — the same words spoken by Allen Shephard on America’s first human spaceflight 59 years ago.
I think about the dream of the young Frenchman 176 years before the Apollo launch when he prepared to send up his hot-air balloon, and I can’t help wondering if Joseph said: “Allumons cette buougie”—“Let’s light this candle?”
