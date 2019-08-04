You walk in the door after a full day of work tired but excited at the prospect of cuddling your new bundle of big-eyed fluff.
What you find instead is the kitchen trash can tipped over and garbage everywhere, including yesterday’s takeout container shredded to bits. Something reddish-brown (thank goodness it turns out to be barbecue sauce) is smeared up the kitchen wall. A pile of guess-what has arisen on the oriental carpet that your great aunt gave you with a death threat should anything happen to it.
This isn’t how you thought life with a new pet would begin.
Bringing home a new furry friend is exciting and gratifying, but even the most prepared new pet owner will experience moments that don’t go as smoothly as envisioned.
As you work through the transition, remember that your four-legged friend also experiences the stress that comes from a new situation. And while you had time to prepare and make room and had begun to imagine your life with Fido or Kitty in your home, keep in mind that for the new family member all this is just change. Scary unfamiliar change, even.
Animals thrive on routine and familiarity, and while they may be glad not to be in a noisy shelter anymore, they are still surrounded by new smells, new noises, new people and a new routine.
As much as you may want to grab up your new pet to make up for his time alone and in the shelter, your new companion needs time to adjust to you and your world before he will be truly comfortable.
Giving new animal companions time to decompress is important in all scenarios, but it is especially crucial when an animal has been living in a shelter environment. It’s important to manage your expectations in the early days and don’t assume that a broken vase or accident on the carpet means the new pet is somehow bad or cannot fit into your life.
When an animal is new, keep in mind that Fido or Kitty is adjusting, has not learned the rules of the house yet and cannot read our minds.
Contrary to how it may seem sometimes, animals do not misbehave out of vindictiveness or because they are somehow bad. They make what we perceive as mistakes when they are exploring their new world trying to understand it and the rules that go along with it.
So what is the best way to help transition a cat or dog to a new home and lower the stress on everyone? Below are some general guidelines, but keep in mind each animal is different and may need more or less than a couple weeks to feel at home.
Safety and health come first. Our new friend needs a vet checkup and microchip information updated as soon as possible. Alabama requires that all companion animals wear a rabies tag, but should your new pet stray, an ID tag and chip needs up-to-date contact information and medical alerts.
Next, introduce your friend to the new home and family slowly, one room and one or two persons at a time. Beyond those basics, here are specific ideas for cats and dogs.
For a new cat
» For the first few days, let the new kitty live in a separate room pet-proofed for her safety and set up as a place where she can eat and sleep, but still hear and smell activities of the house.
Slowly introduce the kitty to new areas over several days as she seems interested.
» While it’s tempting to have friends over to meet the new kitty, keep visits to just the family members during this initial period.
Even then, visits with the kitty should be short and end when the kitty indicates he’s had enough.
» Cats always need to have a safe place they can go and hide when they feel stressed or frightened.
» If you already have a dog, let the dog investigate the new cat by smelling at the bottom of the door separating them during those early days.
If that goes well, after several days upgrade to a baby gate that the dog cannot get past.
» If you have other cats, uses harnesses for all before letting them meet so that they can be separated easily if a fight breaks out. A squirt bottle of water often helps break up fights.
» It’s normal for cats to get into spats in their initial encounters. Some pets may never get along, but when eased into a relationship using this method they can come to a truce and avoid one another.
For a new dog
» Crate or confine your new dog in an area where he can hear and smell the activity of the house, but where he feels safe and secure. Cozy blankets, toys and food and water will help him feel at home.
» For at least the first few days, your dog should remain on a leash when he isn’t in his crate.
» These first days in his new house should be boring. Long walks or car rides or visits to friend’s houses can be too overstimulating for a dog who is just getting used to his new world.
This decompression period should relax and reset the new dog from the stress of the shelter.
» Introductions to other dogs from the home should be done out of the house and on neutral territory like on a walk or at the park.
If that goes well, then let them interact for supervised short periods that lengthen as you grow more confident they are doing well together.
» Introduce family members to him one at a time and on the dog’s terms. Always remember to invite a dog into your space instead of getting into his and never put your face near a dog’s face.
For more information, give us a call and talk to your vet and local trainer/behaviorist. Visit online resources at Best Friends Animal Society and the Humane Society of the U.S. These websites have more suggestions about introducing new pets into a home and advice on introducing them to babies and children of various ages.
You’ll find a wealth of information there for new pet owners including more detailed information about crate training for dogs.
Honoring this decompression period for your new cat or dog not only will make their transition into your world easier, but also will establish a relationship built on safety and trust that is sure to be a strong foundation for life with your new best friend.
Column by Stacy Smith Lipscomb, volunteer and foster parent with the Lee County Humane Society.